US draws down Ukraine embassy presence as war fears mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Sunday ordered the families of all American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine to leave the country amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.

The department told the dependents of staffers at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv that they must leave the country. It also said that non-essential embassy staff could leave Ukraine at government expense.

The move came amid rising tensions about Russia's military buildup on the Ukraine border that were not eased during talks Friday between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

State Department officials stressed the Kyiv embassy will remain open and that the announcement does not constitute an evacuation. The move had been under consideration for some time and does not reflect an easing of U.S. support for Ukraine, the officials said.

In a statement, the State Department noted recent reports that Russia was planning significant military action against Ukraine. However, the Russian Foreign Ministry has accused NATO countries of escalating tensions around Ukraine with disinformation.

The State Department added: “The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice. Demonstrations, which have turned violent at times, regularly occur throughout Ukraine, including in Kyiv."

The department's travel advisory, which had warned against traveling to Ukraine because of COVID-19 as well as the tensions over Russia, was changed Sunday to carry a stronger warning.

“Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19. Exercise increased caution in Ukraine due to crime and civil unrest. Some areas have increased risk," the department advised.

The State Department would not say how many Americans it believes are currently in Ukraine. U.S. citizens are not required to register with embassies when they arrive or plan to stay abroad for extended periods.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • US orders families of all American embassy staff in Kyiv to leave Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion

    The US has ordered the families of all American embassy staff in Kyiv to leave Ukraine amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion. The US State Department told the dependants of staffers at the US embassy in Ukraine's capital that they must leave the country and said that non-essential employees could also leave at government expense. US officials stressed the Kyiv embassy will remain open and that the announcement does not constitute an evacuation.

  • UPDATE 2-U.S. rebuffs sanctioning Russia now, wants to preserve deterrence

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday rebuffed calls to immediately impose economic sanctions on Russia, saying that doing so would undercut the West's ability to deter potential Russian aggression against Ukraine. Russia's massing of troops near its border with Ukraine has sparked Western concerns that it may invade. If Russia does make an incursion, the West has threatened sanctions https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/how-financial-western-sanctions-might-target-russia-2022-01-19 with profound economic effects.

  • US embassy in Ukraine sends home staff's families, cites 'increased threats of Russian military action': Here's what we know

    On Sunday evening, the State Department ordered families of staff at the US Embassy in Ukraine to go home. Here's what to know about the situation.

  • First U.S. defense aid shipment arrives in Ukraine

    The delivery followed U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's visit to Kyiv last week amid concerns over tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed at the border with Ukraine.Russia denies it is planning a new military offensive.Washington approved the $200 million package in December.

  • Ireland raises concern about Russian naval exercises within its airspace

    The artillery drills 240km off Ireland’s south-west coast are due to take place at the start of February.

  • Ukrainian politician mocks 'stupid' UK claims he could lead Kremlin puppet government

    Former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev derided British allegations that he could be installed as leader of a Kremlin puppet government in Kyiv, and told Reuters in an interview that he was considering legal action. Britain's foreign ministry said on Sunday that Moscow was considering Murayev as a potential candidate to lead Ukraine if Russia launched an invasion, and said Russian intelligence officers were in contact with several other former Ukrainian politicians about planning an attack. Russia blasted the allegations as "disinformation" while a Ukrainian official said it should be looked at seriously.

  • Russia plans to install puppet regime in Ukraine, says U.K. intelligence report

    Russia plans to install puppet regime in Ukraine, says U.K. intelligence report

  • Armenia's president resigns, says office has no power

    YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The president of Armenia has announced his resignation, complaining that his office is not granted sufficient powers to allow him to be an effective head of state. Armen Sarkissian was chosen as president by the national parliament in 2018 as Armenia was transitioning from a presidential system of government to a parliamentary one. He was recommended for the job by outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan. In his resignation statement Sunday, Sarkissian said when he decided to t

  • News report: Australian leader's WeChat account taken over

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat was taken over and renamed, a newspaper reported on Monday. Morrison’s 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed “Australian Chinese new life” earlier this month. The change was made without the government’s knowledge, Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported. Morrison’s office declined to comment on the report on Monday. Joint Parliamentary Com

  • Kyiv compares German admiral to 'a Nazi occupier' after he said Putin needs 'respect'

    Ukraine’s ambassador to Berlin compared the comments of a disgraced German admiral dismissing the threat of a Russian invasion to the attitudes of the Nazi era on Saturday.

  • Vancouver Canucks add goalie Spencer Martin, two assistant coaches to COVID protocol

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks are down two more goalies due to COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says Spencer Martin has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and Arturs Silovs of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks has tested positive for the virus. Martin made his debut for Vancouver on Friday, backstopping the Canucks (18-18-4) to a 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, the NHL's top scoring team. Star netminder Thatcher Demko and backup Jaroslav Halak are already

  • Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected a British claim that the Kremlin is seeking to replace Ukraine’s government with a pro-Moscow administration, and that former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev is a potential candidate. Britain’s Foreign Office on Saturday also named several other Ukrainian politicians it said had links with Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev who is the leader of a small party that has no seats in parliament. Those politicians include My

  • Two Canadians shot dead at upscale Mexican resort

    The incident began as an argument among guests, one of whom was the gunman, at the hotel near Cancún.

  • See inside the Airbus A400M Atlas military cargo plane made famous by Tom Cruise that reportedly cost more than $30 billion to produce

    European Airbus is challenging the dominance of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules that has been flying longer than Airbus has existed.

  • 2 Canadian guests dead, 1 injured after shooting at luxury hotel in Mexico, authorities say

    Two Canadian guests are dead and another injured after a Friday shooting at a luxury hotel in Mexico, officials announced on Twitter last week.

  • 2 Canadians killed, 1 wounded in Mexico resort shooting

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two Canadians were killed Friday and one more wounded in a shooting at a hotel along Mexico's Caribbean coast, state authorities said. Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said via Twitter that authorities were searching for a Hotel Xcaret guest in the shooting. He shared a photo of a man walking with a handgun. The Xcaret resort is south of Playa del Carmen. Authorities said all three victims were taken to a hospital, but two died. The Quintana Roo state prosecut

  • Rams bar fans in San Francisco, elsewhere from buying NFC championship game tickets

    In the event of a win over the Bucs, the Rams don't want to see a repeat of Week 18 at SoFi Stadium.

  • Newly arrived Ukrainian student at UBC watches helplessly as conflict with Russia escalates

    Artem Pazych is in Vancouver chasing a dream to make a difference in the world, but it's hard to focus on that when his home country is on the precipice of war. "It's really really scary. As scary as you can imagine it is," said the 19-year-old from Zhytomyr, Ukraine, just west of the capital Kiev. Pazych is on a scholarship at the University of British Columbia awarded to exceptional students who are committed to solving some of the world's biggest problems such as climate change and societal h

  • The 49ers canceled Aaron Rodgers, Packers yet again in the playoffs. Now an uncertain future awaits Green Bay.

    Rodgers was asked if he still believed a Super Bowl was achievable in Green Bay. His response was uncertain, aside from one point: He’s not going to be sticking around for a total roster overhaul.

  • German navy chief resigns over Putin comments

    Germany's navy chief stepped down on Saturday after drawing criticism for saying Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved respect and that Kyiv would never win back annexed Crimea from Moscow. "I have asked Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht to relieve me from my duties with immediate effect," Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach said in a statement. Schoenbach made the remarks to a think-tank discussion in India on Friday, and video was published on social media.