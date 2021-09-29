US Deputy Secretary of State to Visit India Days after Modi's Visit to the US

Just within two weeks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States (US), American Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman will be visiting India. Her visit is scheduled for 6 October, in which the Afghanistan crisis and the subsequent issue of cross-border terrorism will be on top of her agenda.

Her visit to India will be a follow-up after the Quad Summit and the bilateral talks between US President Joe Biden and Modi.

Sherman is America's second highest ranking diplomat and will be attending a series of bilateral meetings and civil society events, The Hindu reported. She will participate in the India Ideas Summit organised by the US Business Council and also hold meetings with the business community in Mumbai on 7 October.

After her visit to India, the deputy secretary will be visiting Pakistan, which is the first official visit by someone from Biden's administration to India's neighbouring country. Recently, the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had mentioned about reassessing US's relationship with Pakistan, and the Central Intelligence Agency head William Burns had also visited both countries earlier this month.

Sherman will also be visiting Uzbekistan and Switzerland on her visit.

(With inputs from Economic Times and Hindu.)

