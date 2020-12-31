US Department of Agriculture Selects Draganfly Commander Drone

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the US Department of Agriculture has selected the use of the Draganfly Commander drones to do phenotyping and other related data collection and analysis.

The Draganfly Commander Ag-Pro model is a turn-key UAV package providing extended flight times, high level of data resolutions and accuracy and the utmost data security.

Draganfly drones are important within the agriculture industry as they support evidence-based crop, health, planning and spatial data collection. These tools and technologies can provide valuable data that can then be used to influence policies and decisions.

In light of the US Department of Commerce and the Bureau of Industry and Security having added several Chinese drone manufacturers and chip makers to the entity list with restricted access to key enabling US technologies, Draganfly believes that its trusted North American manufacturing and security is the new benchmark for governmental and private organizations.

The North America UAV market, according to Global Market Insights, recorded a valuation of USD 1.7 billion in 2017, and is likely to exceed USD 7 billion by 2024.

“The growing use of UAVs within the US Department of Agriculture for diverse applications are fueling the need for our drones,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Draganfly is incredibly honored to be working with the Department of Agriculture and looking forward to serving their department on future projects.”

Draganfly is the oldest commercial drone manufacturer in North America and is credited as the world’s first small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) to save a first human life in a search and rescue operation and this drone is currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; OTCQB: DFLYF; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge software and systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 22 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and technology developer serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first- class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com.

For additional investor information visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc, https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/DFLYF/overview or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/ draganfly-inc

