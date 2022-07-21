US demands talks on Mexican energy policies it calls unfair

·3 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is putting pressure on Mexico over energy policies that Washington says unfairly favor Mexico's state-owned electricity and oil companies over American competitors and clean-energy suppliers.

The U.S. is demanding talks to resolve the dispute, starting a process Wednesday that could end in trade sanctions against Mexico.

“We have repeatedly expressed serious concerns about a series of changes in Mexico's energy policies and their consistency with Mexico's commitments,'' U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement. She said “U.S. companies continue to face unfair treatment in Mexico.''

Mexico acknowledged Wednesday it had received a similar request for consultations from Canada. Mexico's Economy Department said because the Canadian request “has certain elements in common” with the U.S. request, Mexico “will seek to maintain a coordinated process with both trading partners.”

Among the specific issues in dispute is an amendment to Mexican law last year that the United States says gives an unfair edge to electricity produced by Mexico's state-owned utility Federal Electricity Commission over energy from private companies and over cleaner sources such as wind and solar.

The United States also protests a 2019 regulation that gives only state oil and gas company Petroleos Mexicanos extra time to comply with tougher environmental standards limiting the sulfur allowed in automotive diesel fuel.

The U.S. also accused Mexico of delaying, rejecting or failing to act on private companies' applications for permits to operate in the energy business and of revoking or suspending existing permits.

“Mexico's policies have largely cut off U.S. and other investment in the country's clean energy infrastructure, including significant steps to roll back reforms Mexico previously made to meet its climate goals under the Paris Agreement,'' Tai's office said in a statement.

The Mexican government tried to downplay the controversy, presenting it as an ordinary process between countries.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday relations with the U.S. government were good and that the dispute was driven by Mexican companies opposed to his administration and who lobby on the issue.

If the two countries cannot reach an agreement after 75 days of talks, the U.S. can request intervention by a dispute resolution panel under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA, that could result in sanctions against Mexico if the United States prevails. The pact, negotiated by President Donald Trump, replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

“The government of Mexico expresses its willingness to reach a mutually satisfactory solution during the consultation phase,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

That ministry, which will lead the negotiations, pointed out that this is the fourth time this mechanism has been used since the free-trade agreement went into effect two years ago. It was first employed by the U.S. against Canada over milk quotas, then by Canada against the U.S. over tariffs on Canadian solar panels. Mexico and Canada used it to challenge the U.S. interpretation of a provision about where auto parts have to originate to qualify for duty-free status under the deal.

López Obrador said there was “no complaint” on the subject during his meeting with U.S. and Mexican businessmen in Washington earlier this month and that he told Biden that Mexico is investing in the update of hydroelectric plants and will create new solar plants in the northern border.

____

Verza reported from Mexico City.

Paul Wiseman And María Verza (), The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Pete Buttigieg

    U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer to discuss the current situation with the airlines, how the money from the infrastructure bill is being distributed and used, as well as his thoughts on the recent vote on same-sex marriage.

  • Sky-high diesel prices squeeze truckers, farmers, consumers

    NEW YORK (AP) — When long-haul trucker Deb LaBree sets out on the road to deliver pharmaceuticals, she has strategies to hold down costs. She avoids the West Coast and the Northeast, where diesel prices are highest. She organizes her delivery route to minimize “deadheading” — driving an empty truck in between deliveries. And if a customer’s load is too far away or they can’t pay more for fuel? She turns the job down. “It breaks my heart because I either have to say, ‘No, I can’t afford to,’ or ’

  • Toshiba selects Bain, CVC, Brookfield, Japan funds for second round - sources

    Japan's Toshiba Corp has selected four bidders including private equity firms Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield Asset Management to proceed to a second bidding round, people briefed on the matter said. The race for what could be the country's biggest buyout deal this year gathers pace as the four bidders are now invited to conduct due diligence for several months. In addition to the three, a consortium involving state-backed Japan Investment Corp (JIC) and domestic private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) has been selected, said the sources, who declined to be identified as the matter is private.

  • Here's a list of June inflation rates for Canadian provinces

    OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 8.1 per cent in June, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets): — Newfoundland and Labrador: 8.2 per cent (8.0) — Prince Edward Island: 10.9 per cent (11.1) — Nova Scotia: 9.3 per cent (8.8) — New Brunswick: 9.1 per cent (8.8) — Quebec: 8.0 per cent (7.5) — Ontario: 7.9 per cent (7.8) — Manitoba: 9.4 per cent (8.7) — Saskatchewan: 8.1 per cent (7.0) — Alberta: 8.4 per cent (7.1) — British Colum

  • How El Chapo and other lawbreakers are like the ‘underground equivalent of successful business people’

    'Rogues' author, Patrick Radden Keefe, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to weigh the similarities between criminal masterminds and top corporate executives.

  • Russia shuns the US dollar further as it looks to make deals with Iran and Turkey using local currencies

    Russia is insulating itself from Western sanctions as it seeks to trade using currencies other than the US dollar, with reports of a lira trade.

  • Here's a list of June inflation rates for select Canadian cities

    OTTAWA — Canada's national annual inflation rate was 8.1 per cent in June, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets): — St. John's, N.L.: 7.5 per cent (7.1) — Charlottetown-Summerside: 11.5 per cent (11.7) — Halifax: 9.1 per cent (8.4) — Saint John, N.B.: 9.0 per cent (8.6) — Quebec City: 7.4 per cent (6.7) — Montreal: 7.6 per cent

  • Analysis-Debt-laden Italy looks no less vulnerable as rates shoot higher

    Debt-laden Italy finds itself in markets' crosshairs again, as the prospect of a collapse in its national unity government coincides with the European Central Bank preparing to deliver its first interest rate rise in 11 years. Like other indebted euro zone countries, Italy has spent the past few years when cash was cheap and plentiful trying to reduce its vulnerability to rising rates and market panic. But it is more exposed to increasing borrowing costs than it might appear, according to a Reuters review of its debt profile.

  • Saskatchewan fertilizer company Nutrien to acquire Brazilian retailer Casa do Adubo

    SASKATOON — Nutrien Ltd. says it has entered into a deal to buy Brazilian company Casa do Adubo S.A. The Saskatoon fertilizer company says the acquisition includes 39 retail locations under the brand Casa do Adubo and 10 distribution centres under the brand Agrodistribuidor Casal. Nutrien says the deal supports its retail growth plan in Brazil and is expected to result in additional projected sales of about US$400 million, bringing its total annual sales in Latin America to about US$2.2 billion.

  • UK approves new nuclear power station; Activists eye appeal

    LONDON (AP) — Britain's government on Wednesday gave the green light to a new nuclear power station that's expected to generate enough low-carbon electricity to power 6 million homes. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said development consent was granted for the building of the plant, called Sizewell C, on eastern England's Suffolk coast. French energy company EDF, which will partly fund the project, has said the plant will generate electricity for at least 60 years and will employ 900 people. T

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14