US debt ceiling: Negotiators agree a deal in principle, McCarthy says

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the deal in principle was "worthy of the American people"

The White House and the Republicans have agreed in principle to raise the US debt ceiling and avert a default, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said.

The top Republican said the deal was "worthy of the American people", but that more work still needed to be done.

Any deal would need to be approved by a divided US Congress.

The US Treasury earlier warned the country would run out of money to pay its bills on 5 June without a deal.

Such a default would upend the US economy and disrupt global markets.

The US must borrow money to fund the government because it spends more than it raises in taxes.

At a brief press conference late on Saturday, Mr McCarthy said he had spoken to Democratic President Joe Biden on the phone twice.

"We still have more work to do tonight to finish the writing of it [a debt ceiling bill]."

He added that he planned to finish writing the bill on Sunday and speak to President Biden again later in the day, before having a vote in Congress on Wednesday.

Both Mr McCarthy and Mr Biden earlier said they were confident a deal would be reached.

Republicans have been seeking spending cuts in areas such as education and other social programmes in exchange for raising the $31.4tn (£25tn) debt limit, a law which caps how much debt the US government can accrue.

Republicans have said they will not raise the debt ceiling unless the government reduces its spending in the years ahead.

Democrats have countered with proposals to raise certain taxes.