What is the US debt ceiling and what is in the Biden-McCarthy deal?

The US House of Representatives has voted to agree a deal reached by President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy to raise the amount America can borrow. Failure would have meant the country would have defaulted on debt payment obligations for the first time in its history.

Republicans and Democrats passed a compromise deal to raise the debt ceiling on the condition that the government cuts federal spending.

However, the Fiscal Responsibility Act still has to pass through the Senate to become law. It will be rushed through the Senate before Monday June 5, the date when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the US risks default, which could trigger a global economic downturn.

US lawmakers have argued for weeks over whether to raise or suspend the so-called “debt ceiling”, which determines how much money the US government can borrow.

What has gone wrong and what is included in the debt ceiling deal?

What is the US debt ceiling?

Since 1917, the US has had a law that sets a statutory limit on the total amount of debt that the Government is allowed to have. The limit was first set at $11.5bn (£9.2bn).

The ceiling is a little similar to the fiscal rules that the Chancellor sets himself in the UK, but it is set externally. “The key problem is that it is treated completely separately to the decisions on how much the government should spend and what level taxes should be,” says Hunter.

Congress passes new spending bills that will increase the debt level, but the debt ceiling is not raised until it is about to be breached.

The figure was also set as a blanket cash figure, which does not automatically change to reflect factors such as population growth or inflation, acting as a kind of gastric band.

American government debt has increased under every single president since Herbert Hoover. In response, the debt ceiling has been raised more than 100 times. It now stands at $31.4 trillion.

US government debt hit this level in January, which means that the Government cannot legally borrow any more money.

The debt ceiling can be raised again, but only if it can be voted through the House of Representatives, which has a Republican majority. When the ruling party does not have a majority in the House – as is the case with the current administration – there is no guarantee that an agreement will be met.

Past debt ceiling fights have typically ended with a hastily arranged agreement in the final hours of negotiations, thus avoiding a default.

In 2011, the scramble prompted a downgrade of the country’s top-notch credit rating. Veterans of that battle warn that the current situation is even riskier because political divides have widened.

What is included in the debt ceiling agreement?

President Biden described the deal as an “an important step forward” and “good news for the American people, because it prevents what could have been a catastrophic default and would have led to an economic recession, retirement accounts devastated, and millions of jobs lost”.

However, he noted that the agreement required compromise. “Not everyone gets what they want,” Mr Biden said. “That’s the responsibility of governing.”

The agreement suspends the nation’s $31.4 trillion debt ceiling for two years until after the next US presidential election in 2024.

This allows the Treasury to keep borrowing money to pay its bills on time.

It is different from the previous bill passed by House Republicans, which agreed to raise the debt limit by $1.5 trillion but only on the condition that spending would be cut to 2022 levels and then capped at 1pc growth per year.

In return for removing the borrowing cap, Republicans have demanded a range of policy concessions over the next two years. The agreement...

Cuts non-defence discretionary spending, such as domestic law enforcement, forest management and scientific research. Discretionary spending would be kept flat during the 2024 fiscal year and limited to 1pc growth in 2025, which is below the rate of inflation.

Claws back around $30bn in unspent money from federal programmes offering financial support during the pandemic

Rescinds around $1.4bn in funding earmarked by Democrats to bolster the Internal Revenue Service to crack down on tax evasion, with another $20bn repurposed over the next two years

Removes the freeze on student loan repayments, which the Biden administration introduced to provide relief to borrowers during Covid

Introduces new work requirements on adults aged between 50 and 54 who receive foodstamps by 2025

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, these spending restrictions would reduce debt deficits by $1.5 trillion over the decade.

What would happen if the American Government defaulted on its debt?

The US government runs a deficit, which means it spends more money than it collects in tax.

This means two things. First, the size of its debt increases every year, and therefore so do the costs of servicing it. Second, if it cannot borrow any more money, the Government will stop being able to cover all of its costs.

The US Treasury’s cash balance at the end of April was $316bn. “The question is when will that cash run out?” says Hunter.

When this money has run out, the Government will only be able to spend the money that it receives in tax. It will therefore no longer be able to meet all of its public spending obligations, such as paying public sector salaries, or service all of its existing debt.

In theory, if America defaults on its debt, it would send the value of its government debt into turmoil.

The majority (69pc) of US debt is held within America. The Federal Reserve holds 21.2pc, 12pc is in pensions or mutual funds, while US households own 6.7pc.

A further 31pc is foreign-owned. Japan is the largest holder of US Treasury securities, with around $1.1 trillion. China and the UK hold $867bn and $654bn respectively.

But if America did default, the repercussions would potentially be far larger.

“US Government debt is basically considered the single safest asset in the financial system, and there is a lot of it as well. As a result, a very significant chunk of the price of every other financial asset out there is in some way derived from the price of US government debt,” says Hunter.

If the US defaults, there would be a large spike in borrowing costs in America that would in turn trigger a corresponding rise in borrowing costs around the world, says Hunter.

“Basically, suddenly, every safe asset will suddenly look a lot less safe than it previously did. If that is suddenly at risk of being defaulted on then basically all bets are off in terms of what is going on in wider financial markets,” he adds.

“Failure to reach an agreement at all would bring more severe macroeconomic dislocation given the current scale of the Federal budget deficit and the actions needed to close this quickly,” the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development has warned.

A man-made problem

But questions remain over how investors would view a default due to the debt ceiling, because the problem would be entirely man-made.

“The big difference between a potential default resulting from the debt ceiling compared to, say, a default in a country like Argentina which has defaulted many times throughout history, is that this would be possibly the only time a country has defaulted on its debt essentially out of choice rather than out of economic necessity,” says Hunter.

There is no suggestion that America cannot afford to keep paying its debts, but the government will be bound by law. “It has created an artificial risk of default,” says Hunter.

America has been even closer to the deadline in the past. Back in 2011, the agreement was passed on the day that the government was due to run out of money. There was another close shave in 2013.

Previously, when the government came close to running out of money, although interest rates on Treasury bills that were due to expire jumped, the yields on 10-year Treasury bonds actually fell sharply. “Even with the deadline so close, people still weren’t really thinking there was a genuine chance that the US government would suddenly stop repaying all of its debts,” says Hunter.

The issue was more one of short-term disruption. Longer-term yields fell back, likely on the expectation that interest rates would have to remain lower for longer because of economic weakness and uncertainty, says Hunter.

But the stakes were higher this time. Back in 2011, federal debt was 65.8pc of American GDP. Now, it is 98pc. Interest rates are also much higher. Both of these factors together mean the government faces much higher debt servicing costs. “In terms of the sustainability of US government finances, this situation is even worse than it was 10 years ago,” says Hunter.

