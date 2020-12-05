US opts not to extend deadline for TikTok deal as talks continue
The Trump administration on Friday night has opted not to extend a deadline for ByteDance to divest its TikTok assets in the US, but negotiations will continue according to reports.
A representative from the US Treasury Department said that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is “engaging with ByteDance to complete the divestment and other steps necessary to resolve the national security risks arising from the transaction, consistent with the president’s order”, Agence France-Presse revealed.
It comes after CFIUS, which is chaired by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, granted the Chinese parent company a one-week extension until 4 December over the order to rid TikTok’s US assets.
Although the deadline has passed the app will continue to operate in the country as talks continue. The Trump administration will not attempt to impose any fines or other consequences on TikTok for the time being, a source close to the matter told AFP.
Earlier this year, Donald Trump said that the popular social media platform poses a national security risk as the personal data of US users could be obtained by China’s government.
Tiktok has continually denied the allegations that it is controlled by or shares data with the Chinese government. It has said previously that all US user data is stored in the US, with a backup in Singapore.
“We are committed to protecting our users' privacy and safety as we continue working to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on our platform,” a TikTok spokesperson said when the allegations first arose.
It also told users and regulators it would be "transparent" and let them see what data it is collecting and how it is collected.
ByteDance has since been in talks with Walmart (WMT) and Oracle Corp (ORCL) to finalise a deal and move TikTok’s US assets into a new entity.
The video sharing app has over 100 million users in America.
Trump is due to leave office on 20 January next year and it is still to be determined if the app will be sold by then.
The app’s future may be left to president-elect Joe Biden if talks continue to stall. Whether Biden will have a different approach to Chinese firms working in the US is unknown.
