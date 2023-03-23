US Data Center Interconnected Market Report 2023: Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers Drives Growth

Company Logo

US Data Center Interconnected Market

US Data Center Interconnected Market

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Data Center Interconnected Market (2023-2028) by Component, Application, and End-User Industry, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



US Data Center Interconnected Market is estimated to be USD 4.66 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.28 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 19.35%./strong>



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth of Cloud-Based Services

Focus on Parallel Computing in AI Data Centers

Deep Learning Usage in Big Data Analytics

Restraints

Premium Pricing of Interconnected Data Centers

Limited AI Hardware Experts

Opportunities

Demand in the Market for FPGA-Based Interconnected Data Centers

Incorporation of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality for the Digital Customer Engagement

Challenges

Unreliability of AI Algorithms and Complex Mechanisms

Market Segmentations



The US Data Center Interconnected Market is segmented based on Component, Application, and End-user Industry

By Component, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Type, the market is classified into Cloud Data Center and HPC Data Center.

By Applications, the market is classified into Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity, Shared Data and Resources, Data (Storage) Mobility, and Other Applications.

By End-user Industry, the market is classified into Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Internet Content and Carrier- neutral Providers (ICPs/CNPs), Government/Research and Education (Government/R&E), and Other End-user Verticals.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are, dvantech Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Shanghai Enflame Technology Co. Ltd, Fujitsu Ltd, Google LLC, Gyrfalcon Technology Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corp, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Data Center Interconnected Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the US Data Center Interconnected Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the US Data Center Interconnected Market . The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Story continues

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $11.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 US' Data Center Interconnected Market, By Component

7 US' Data Center Interconnected Market, By Applications



8 US' Data Center Interconnected Market, By End-user Industry



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



11 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Google LLC

Gyrfalcon Technology, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp.

Marvell Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

NEC Corp of America

NVIDIA Corp.

Shanghai Enflame Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilf1qs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



