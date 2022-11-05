US Cup hopefuls Sargent, Carter-Vickers back from injuries

Forward Josh Sargent and defender Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to their club starting lineups on Saturday, the last weekend of matches before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster.

Sargent, a 22-year-old from O’Fallon, Missouri, started for Norwich at Rotherham in England's second-tier League Championship after missing a pair of games with a calf injury sustained against Burnley on Oct. 25. Sargent has eight goals for Norwich this season.

Carter-Vickers, a 24-year-old son of former NBA player Howard Carter, started for Glasgow Celtic against visiting Dundee United in the Scottish Premier League. He missed a Champions League match at Real Madrid on Wednesday because of soreness after playing 90 minutes during last weekend's game at Livingston, which has an artificial turf surface.

Berhalter is to announce his 26-man roster Wednesday, ahead of FIFA's Nov. 14 deadline.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opens against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

