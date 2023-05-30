US crushes NZ to reach U20 World Cup quarters

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The United States reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 in Mendoza on Tuesday.

The Americans dominated the round-of-16 match without hardly any threat from the New Zealanders, but they struggled to show it on the scoreboard.

After Owen Wolff's lucky opener early on, the U.S. didn't score again until the 61st minute through Cade Cowell. Justin Che and Rokas Pukstas added on.

The U.S. is the only team yet to concede a goal, and will next face Gambia or Uruguay, who meet on Thursday.

Late Tuesday, Asian champion Uzbekistan took on Israel.

