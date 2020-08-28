US Will 'Crush' Pandemic with Covid-19 Vaccine by Year End, Says Donald Trump

In a war cry against the pandemic, US President Donald Trump on Thursday vowed to "crush" Covid-19 with a vaccine by the end of the year, as he accepted the Republican nomination for a second term as POTUS. The US President said that the country is roped in deft scientist to develop the vaccines for coronavirus under 'Operation Warp Speed'.

"We are marshaling America's scientific genius to produce a vaccine in record time. We will have a safe and effective vaccine this year and together we will crush the virus,” Trump said, adding that three coronavirus vaccines will be ready for production soon and could be made available this year.

