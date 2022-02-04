US couple sue clinic after DNA kit reveals fertility mix-up

·3 min read
Jeanine, Jessica and Mike Harvey
Jessica discovered she was not biologically related to her father when she was nearly 30

A US couple are suing a fertility clinic after discovering their 30-year-old daughter is not biologically related to her father.

Mike and Jeanine Harvey said they discovered the mistake after buying a DNA kit for their daughter, Jessica, before she travelled to Italy.

Jessica, who believed she had Mike's Italian heritage, took the DNA test and discovered she had no Italian roots.

The fertility clinic says it is taking the allegation seriously.

Jessica was planning to spend her 30th birthday in Italy, and before she left her parents bought her an Ancestry.com DNA testing kit as a Christmas present. She and her husband had been planning to use the results of the test to help them find distant relatives.

But the results were a shock.

"The test comes back, I'm sitting at my desk at work, actually, I opened up and see some English. There's Irish, Welsh, German. Like, where's the Italian, maybe Sicilian, What? What? Nothing," she told US news network CBS News. .

Further testing suggested there was a 0% chance that she was biologically related to her father.

The Harveys when Jessica was young
The Harveys did not suspect anything was amiss until Jessica was nearly 30

Mike and Jeanine underwent the fertility procedure, known as intrauterine insemination (IUI), at a hospital in Ohio in 1991 and their daughter was born the following year. The procedure involves injecting sperm directly into the uterus in an attempt to increase the chance of getting pregnant.

For nearly 30 years, the Harveys say they had no suspicion that anything was amiss. Discovering the alleged mix up was "like waking up in someone else's life", said Mr Harvey at a news conference earlier this week.

"Learning that your entire reality isn't what you believed it to be is hard to explain," he said.

In the lawsuit against Summa Health System and Dr Nicholas Spirtos, the couple say that a stranger's genetic material was used to inseminate Mrs Harvey.

The lawsuit says the family has tracked down Jessica's biological father, who was undergoing fertility treatment at the same time as the Harveys and at the same clinic.

Jessica said she had spoken with him, and he had told her he was pleased to learn he had a child after all.

In a statement issued to CBS News, Summa Health System said "we take this allegation seriously and understand the impact this has on the family. At this point, we have not met with the family or conducted testing of our own".

Alleged mix-ups have happened before during fertility treatments. Last year, a California couple said they were taking legal action after giving birth in 2019 to a girl they said looked nothing like them. The couple had undergone IVF treatment.

After a DNA test, they found the couple that carried their daughter to term, and together decided to swap the girls.

You might also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pandemics Are Expensive. Preventing Them Is Cheap.

    New research quantifies the costs associated with pandemic outbreaks and the tools we need to fend off the next one. “Our salvation comes cheap,” the lead author said.

  • Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor Still in Beijing Isolation After COVID-19 Test But Aiming to Compete

    The 37-year-old bobsledder is one of eight U.S. Olympic delegates to test positive for COVID-19 since athletes began entering China for the Winter Games

  • Brooke Burke opens up about surviving cancer, 10 years after her diagnosis

    Fitness expert and TV host Brooke Burke opened up about her experience with cancer, 10 years after her diagnosis. "When you hear the word cancer, it's really scary. You know, and people relate it to death. I'm gonna die," she recalls. In honor of World Cancer Day, she shares her advice and the importance behind an annual physical exam.

  • Lindsay Lohan Has Started Wedding Planning with Fiancé Bader Shammas: 'I Want to Do Things Right'

    Lindsay Lohan said she'll be a "low-key" bride but will definitely have multiple dresses on her big day

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record — to take a late 24-21 lead. But Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regu

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Canadian figure skater Messing awaiting negative COVID-19 tests in Canada

    BEIJING — Keegan Messing's Olympic Games are in jeopardy. The 30-year-old isn't with Canada's figure skating team at the Beijing Olympics, as he waits to clear COVID-19 testing to travel. The delay means Messing, who captured his first Canadian title last month, won't be in Beijing in time for the team event, which begins with the short programs on Friday. The Canadian Olympic Committee hopes he'll get the green light in time to skate in the men's singles competition, which begins with the short

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat