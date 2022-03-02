This Is Us Costumer Sues Paramount After Sustaining 'Serious Injuries and Damages' in On-Set Accident

THIS IS US

A This Is Us employee has filed a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures Corporation where she says she was injured after an accident on set.

According to court documents, obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by Radar Online, Jill Stager said she sustained "serious injuries and damages" after falling through a hole on the Paramount Studios set in Los Angeles on March 26, 2021. "At the time of the incident, [Stager] was employed as a costumer for the show 'This Is Us,' " the documents state.

Accusing the studio and other unnamed defendants of keeping "their premises in an unsafe condition," Stager claims there was "maintenance or repair work to be done below Stage 3" where the show was filming.

"As part of this work, a hole in the stage surface or flooring was created," the documents state. "While [Stager] was walking on the stage surface, she fell in the hole, causing her to sustain serious injuries and damages."

Stager is suing Paramount Pictures, arguing that the company and its employees were negligent in maintaining the safety of their premises.

At this time, it is unknown how much she is suing for but Stager claims she suffered wage loss, hospital and medical expenses, general damage, loss of earning capacity and other damages, including "pain and suffering."

Reps for Paramount and This Is Us did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

According to Stager's IMDb page, she has worked on four episodes, from 2018 to 2021, as part of the production staff on This Is Us.

She also had gigs as a key set production assistant on Fear Factor in 2002, a first assistant director on Home the Horror Story in 2000, a production assistant on the TV special short documentary Memories of Oz in 2001, and a costume assistant on the short film Somebody in 2014.

This Is Us premiered on NBC in 2016, starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas and Chris Sullivan.

The acclaimed series, which was created by Dan Fogelman, follows the Pearson family across multiple decades as they navigate life together.

Since its premiere, the show has been on the air for six years. Its sixth and final season, which premiered on Jan. 4, is currently airing on NBC.