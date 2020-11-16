US coronavirus vaccine may prevent 94.5% of cases

Moderna suggests its vaccine is highly effective in preventing people getting ill and also works across all age groups,

US biotech firm Moderna today reported its Covid-19 candidate vaccine was 94.5% effective as it reported early results from phase three clinical trials.

Interim data from the US firm Moderna suggests its vaccine is highly effective in preventing people getting ill and also works across all age groups, including the elderly.

The UK has not placed an order for the vaccine - which works in a similar way to Pfizer's - and it is unclear whether the British Government can get any stock.

But scientists said the news bodes well for other Covid-19 vaccines, with the one for Oxford University and UK pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca due to report in the coming days or weeks.

Moderna intends to submit an application for an Emergency Use Authorisation with the US Food and Drug Administration shortly and will submit further data on the vaccine's effectiveness and safety.

The Moderna trial involved more than 30,000 participants in the US, split into two groups - with one given two doses of the vaccine and the other a placebo.

Data from 95 participants who subsequently tested positive showed 90 had been given the placebo. The researchers also reported no significant safety concerns.

It works in a similar way to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which was revealed last week to be 90% effective against Covid, effectively hijacking cellular machinery to produce antibodies against the Covid-19 ‘spike’ protein, triggering an immune response.

Today’s findings have yet to be peer-reviewed and the trial is not yet complete, with a particular question remaining over how long any protection may last.