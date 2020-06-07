US coronavirus death toll nears 110,000

The number of Americans that have died from the coronavirus pandemic has reached almost 110,000.

Data released on Sunday by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that there are now 1,920,904 confirmed cases of Covid-19 — an increase of 29,214 cases in a day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The officially recorded death toll stands at 109,901, an increase of 709.

Spikes in the daily count of cases and deaths are worrying health professionals as more states continue to reopen businesses and ease restrictions on social distancing.

Florida, which began to open up in mid-May, saw its largest daily increase in cases on 4 June, when 1,409 were recorded, topping a previous high on 17 April.

Nevertheless, the state has now moved on to Phase 2 of its reopening strategy excluding the three counties with the most cases — Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward.

States that initially suffered the worst outbreaks such as New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Michigan, now all register large declines in their number of cases.

New York City even went a day with no reported deaths from the virus for the first time since March.

More follows…





Read more

New York cases at lowest level since outbreak began, Cuomo says

Cuomo takes coronavirus test at press conference

New York State quietly deletes controversial Covid-19 policy

New York City reports no new Covid-19 deaths for first day since March

Global coronavirus death toll passes 400,000

Factory discards Covid-19 swab tests after Trump visit