US Constitution Day 2020 HD Images And Wallpapers: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings And GIF Images to Send on American Constitution Day

Constitution Day, also known as Citizenship Day recognises the adoption of the US Constitution. It is observed on September 17, the day in which the constitution was adopted in 1787, and “recognize all who, by coming of age or by naturalization, have become citizens.” As we observe Constitution Day 2020 we bring to you HD Images and Wallpaper to share with your friends and family. Americans wish each other saying Happy Constitution Day. We bring to you Constitution Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to share with your friends and family.

This commemoration originated in 1940, when Congress passed a joint resolution requesting the President to set aside the third Sunday in May for the public recognition of those with American citizenship. In 1952 Congress repealed this joint resolution and passed a new law moving the date to September 17 to commemorate “the formation and signing, on September 17, 1787, of the Constitution of the United States.” On this day, various events commemorating the day are held on the observance.

