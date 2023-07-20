US condemns attack in Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, criticizes Iraq security

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad over a planned Koran burning in Stockholm and criticized Iraq's security forces for not preventing protesters from breaching the diplomatic post.

"Freedom of peaceful assembly is an essential hallmark of democracy, but what occurred last night was an unlawful act of violence," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

"It is unacceptable that Iraqi Security Forces did not act to prevent protesters from breaching the Swedish Embassy compound for a second time and damaging it."

Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador on Thursday in protest of a planned burning of the Koran in Stockholm that had prompted hundreds of protesters to storm and set alight the Swedish Embassy in the Iraqi capital.

U.S. officials are in contact with their Swedish partners and have offered support, Miller said in a statement. The United States called on the Iraqi government to honor its international obligations to protect all diplomatic missions in Iraq.

"Foreign missions should not be targets of violence," Miller said.

