US commits nearly $3 billion in long-term military aid for Ukraine: Live updates

Jorge L. Ortiz and John Bacon, USA TODAY
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced nearly $3 billion in long-term aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said.

The White House said the $2.98 billion will provide weapons and equipment, allowing Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, counter-unmanned aerial systems, and radars to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term.

Wednesday is Ukraine's Independence Day and marks six months since the Russian invasion began.

"I know this independence day is bittersweet for many Ukrainians as thousands have been killed or wounded, millions have been displaced from their homes, and so many others have fallen victim to Russian atrocities and attacks," President Biden said in a statement. "But six months of relentless attacks have only strengthened Ukrainians’ pride in themselves, in their country, and in their 31 years of independence.

Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergei Marchenko called the grant "an important gift for our country."

People walk around destroyed Russian military vehicles installed in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, for the country's Independence Day on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Kyiv authorities have banned mass gatherings through Thursday for fear of Russian missile attacks. Wednesday also marked six months since the Russian invasion began.
Other developments

►War crimes in Ukraine may be unprecedented. So is the country's push for swift justice. USA TODAY examines the tragedies unfolding in Ukraine.

►Pope Francis marked the half-year anniversary of the invasion by decrying the “insanity” of war and lamenting that innocent civilians on both sides were paying a high price price.

►The U.S. issued a security alert citing “information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.”

Europe pays homage to Ukraine on battered nation's Independence Day

European leaders pledged support for Ukraine on its Independence Day. Leaders paid tribute to the sacrifices and courage of the Ukrainian people, voiced their resolve to keep supplying Ukraine with weapons and reviled Moscow for its attack on the neighboring nation. In Britain, an arch of sunflowers — Ukraine’s national flower — decorated the prime minister’s Downing Street office. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rebuked the Kremlin and predicted Ukraine “will drive away the dark shadow of war because it is strong and brave, because it has friends in Europe and all over the world.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a video message, said the defense of Ukraine meant “refusing to allow international relations to be ruled by violence and chaos.”

Estonia dismisses Russia's claims over car bombing outside Moscow

Estonian Foreign Affairs Minister Urmas Reinsalu dismissed as a "provocation" the Kremlin's claims that the perpetrator of a deadly car bombing outside Moscow had fled to Estonia.

Reinsalu said on Estonian TV that the claim was the latest "in a very long line of provocations by the Russian Federation.'' The claim was an attempt by the Russian regime to put pressure on Estonia for its support of Ukraine in the war, Reinsalu.

The U.S. State Department issued an alert Tuesday urging Americans to "depart Ukraine now,'' citing concerns that Russia will increase missile strikes on civilian and government structures.

The warning comes amid a public outcry in Russia over a car bomb that killed a hardline Russian commentator outside Moscow on Saturday night. Hundreds of people lined up Tuesday to pay tribute to Darya Dugina, 29, the daughter of right-wing Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, who was widely believed to be the intended target.

Ukraine banned large public gatherings that had been planned for Wednesday, Ukraine's Independence Day marking its break from the Soviet Union in 1991. However, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was defiant at a Flag Day event Tuesday.

“No one wants to die, but no one is afraid of Russia, and this is the most important signal,” he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

