US closes investigations into problems with 2 Jeep SUVs without seeking recalls

FILE - A Jeep logo is displayed at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Jan. 14, 2019. U.S. auto safety regulators have closed two investigations into problems with Jeep SUVs without seeking recalls. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have closed two investigations into problems with Jeep SUVs without finding seeking recalls.

In July of 2022, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration o pened a probe into over 1,600 complaints of the electronic parking brakes activating inadvertently on 2014 to 2016 Jeep Cherokee small SUVs.

But the agency found that in most cases the brakes came on when the vehicles weren't moving, and a small number happened when the SUVs were moving at low speeds.

In September of 2019 the agency began investigating complaints of frame weld problems on 2018 and 2019 Jeep Wrangler SUVs. The agency said at the time over 3,500 owners complained about weld problems or steering issues including a shimmy or wobble. No crashes or injuries were reported.

The agency said Stellantis has addressed steering concerns with a 2018 recall as well as design changes and other repairs.