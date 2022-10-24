This Is Us ' Chris Sullivan Welcomes Second Baby with Wife Rachel: 'Immediately Captured Our Hearts'

Chris Sullivan and Rachel Reichard baby

Presley Ann/WireImage; Chris Sullivan/Instagram Chris and Rachel Sullivan (L); the couple's daughter Aoife Bea

Chris Sullivan is officially a dad of two!

The This Is Us actor, 42, and his wife Rachel welcomed a baby girl "3 weeks early," they shared on Instagram Sunday alongside a photo and video montage of little Aoife Bea's first days, set to the Avett Brothers song "A Father's First Spring."

"She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother's relief)," the parents of two revealed.

Baby Aoife joins 2-year-old big brother Bear Maxwell. "Brother Bear is enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone 'baby coming!' the day she was born," the couple continued in their caption.

They concluded the sweet post, "She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love. 💕"

Several of Chris' This Is Us costars left comments of excitement and support on the post, including Susan Kelechi Watson, Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore — the latter of whom also just welcomed her second child, son Oscar Bennett.

"Can't wait to meet her!! Congrats sweet Sullivan fam!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Moore, 38.

"I can not wait to meet Ms. Aoife! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," said Metz, 42, while Watson, 40, chimed in with, "My heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In late September, Chris and Rachel shared some of their final photos as a family of three. Bear is on the floor in the snaps, leaning back onto his mom and grabbing at her dress as she and Chris look down at their son.

"Baby girl is arriving soon and we are so excited!" they shared, noting, "Her big brother, Bear, cannot WAIT!"

Getty Chris and Rachel Sullivan

Speaking with PEOPLE shortly after welcoming his son, Chris opened up about the lessons he was learning from fatherhood.

"Instantaneously, Bear's existence has taught me lessons about surrendering to the current moment and shown me where in my life I have selfish tendencies and self-centered tendencies," Sullivan said at the time.

He continued, "Bear constantly brings me back to the current moment, which is ... perfect in every way. And I think that's a good reminder."

"Something that excites me," the actor shared with PEOPLE, was thinking about how "someday" his son is going to do big things like "drive a car."