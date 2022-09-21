US charges dozens with $250m pandemic relief fraud

James FitzGerald - BBC News
·2 min read
Image of Aimee Bock
Aimee Bock, the non-profit director at the centre of the alleged plot, denies any wrongdoing

US prosecutors have charged 47 people in the largest Covid relief fraud scheme alleged to date.

The suspects are accused of stealing $250m (£220m) from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic.

They allegedly spent the spoils on properties, cars and luxury goods.

A Minnesota non-profit organisation, Feeding Our Future, is accused of orchestrating the plot. Founder Aimee Bock denies any wrongdoing.

A lawyer for Ms Bock told the BBC: "We have maintained our innocence from the first day."

He said the indictment was "merely the beginning of the criminal process" and represented a "mere allegation".

FBI Director Christopher Wray said this "egregious plot" was the largest of its kind uncovered so far.

The suspects are alleged to have issued bills for meals they did not serve to children who did not exist, said the Department of Justice (DoJ) in a statement.

They allegedly did so by exploiting a government initiative through which private restaurants could claim funding to distribute food under the sponsorship of non-profit organisations.

The defendants are said to have bribed employees of Feeding Our Future to sponsor numerous sham distribution sites.

These sites claimed to be serving meals to thousands of children a day within just days or weeks of being formed, according to the DoJ.

But they were instead submitting false paperwork using bogus children's names, some of which were taken from a website, www.listofrandomnames.com.

The group used the proceeds to buy luxury cars, as well as property in the US, Kenya and Turkey, and to fund international travel, the DoJ said.

The alleged fraudsters face charges including wire fraud, money laundering and bribery.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the DoJ would continue to crack down on those who had "exploited the pandemic for personal gain".

In March, the DoJ said it had brought over 1,000 criminal cases involving losses of $1.1bn - and was involved in civil litigation alleging fraud in more than $6bn of loans.

Latest Stories

  • Fraudsters used a fake-name generating website to steal $250 million meant for hungry children, Justice Department alleges

    The US Department of Justice alleged that the $250 million fraud scheme in Minnesota was the largest uncovered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison in hoax kidnapping case

    A Northern California woman who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an elaborate hoax about being kidnapped and even seared with a branding iron by her abductors was ordered to serve 18 months in prison Monday, more than double the amount of time federal prosecutors recommended. Sherri Papini, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Sacramento. After learning her fate, Papini emerged from the courtroom in tears and was embraced by friends, family and her mother, who was also crying.

  • Prosecutors: Inmate confessed to killing 4 women in 1990

    Gary Muehlberg, a 73-year-old inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center in southeastern Missouri, confessed to the 1990 killings after O'Fallon police Detective Jodi Weber reopened the cold case and linked one of the killings to Muehlberg through DNA testing, authorities said at a news conference. Prosecutors from Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties, which was where the victims' bodies were found, announced four new counts of first-degree murder against Muehlberg for the killings of Robyn Mihan, Brenda Pruitt, Donna Reitmeyer and Sandy Little. “It may have taken a while, but your family member was not forgotten,” St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar told relatives of the victims who attended the news conference.

  • Royals from around the world united for the Queen's funeral — some were her close friends and others distant relatives. Take a look.

    Some of Europe's reigning royals, like Queen Margrethe of Denmark, are distant cousins of Queen Elizabeth II.

  • 'A brazen scheme': 47 charged with siphoning $250M from COVID-19 child meal program

    Suspects are accused of using a local nonprofit organization as cover and spending federal COVID-19 money on luxury cars, houses and jewelry.

  • Wichita council member accuses police leaders of extortion, calls on them to resign

    Deputy chiefs Chet Pinkston and Jose Salcido sent a legal letter to the city Monday threatening to sue unless the city met a list of demands.

  • Work Continues on Byzantine Mosaic Discovered by Palestinian Farmer in Gaza

    Archaeological work was continuing at the site in Gaza where a Byzantine mosaic was discovered, the Palestinian antiquities ministry said on September 17.The mosaic, which was discovered by Salman al-Nabaheen while planting an olive tree, has been cleaned, revealing colorful artwork of birds and other animals.This new footage shows the mosaic in all its glory, with close-up shots of the intricate artwork. The footage captures the detailed mosaic in its newly cleaned state, featuring colorful depictions of animals, plants, and geometric patterns.“This provides us with historical information and details about the ancient civilizations and anthropology in Gaza, the historical and economic relations with the ancient regional environment, and the status of Palestine across the world,” the ministry said.The ministry of tourism and antiquities also said that along with the mosaics, the discovery included evidence of the ancient walls, pottery, and glass bottles.The mosaic is thought to date back to some time between the 5th and 7th centuries. Credit: Nedal Alhajahmed via Storyful

  • Cost of living: Students struggling with impact of soaring prices

    One student tells the BBC of the isolating effect of running out of cash while studying at university.

  • Lawyers cite basic mistake made by the RCMP as officers responded to mass shooting

    HALIFAX — The RCMP must be held accountable for mistakes the police force made in April 2020 when it failed to stop a gunman in Nova Scotia from killing 22 people during a 13-hour rampage, an inquiry into the massacre heard Tuesday. Lawyers representing most of the victims presented their final oral submissions to the commission of inquiry, which started public hearings in February and is expected to submit a final report with recommendations to improve public safety by March 31. "Now is not the

  • Emiliano Sala: Pilot told friend doomed plane was 'dodgy'

    Pilot heard a "bang" while flying the plane, as fresh CCTV shows Emiliano Sala shortly before crash.

  • Chicago state senator indicted in red-light camera scandal

    CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago state senator was indicted Tuesday on federal charges that he sought a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, also was charged with lying to the FBI, prosecutors said. Prosecutors allege that Jones, a South Side Democrat, told an individual with an interest in the camera system operator SafeSpeed that he would protect it from

  • Why Wasn't Prince Louis, 4, at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Alongside Siblings George and Charlotte?

    Prince William and Kate Middleton's older children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, accompanied their parents to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

  • Hatchet-Wielding Man Smashes Up New York McDonald's

    A man pulled a hatchet from his bag and used it to threaten others and smash the interior of a McDonald’s during a confrontation in New York on Friday, September 16, video shows.Video filmed by Instagram user @nycforyou1998 shows the confrontation and incident at the McDonald’s on Friday.The man, identified in news reports as Michael Palacios, was arrested on Friday and charged with criminal mischief, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, and was released without bail, reports said.Palacios posted a message on Instagram regarding the incident, saying he was trying to purchase a drink when he was attack by a “gang” in the McDonald’s.Palacios wrote on Instagram: "After the 5 minute police chase through the lower East side @nypd told me “that was fun chase”. They didn’t hurt me off the bike with their car as they tailed me in circles around Delaney. Traffic was weak and I couldn’t get out of the neighborhood I fell of my bike making a hair pin turn from the street to the sidewalk, landing on my shoulder and dislocating it. They took me to the hospital and than jail. And now I’m out. Some of you want me to go to jail? Already did! Haha. So Have a great day. Btw I came out the precinct and the cops gave me props. “dude you went viral!”. Oh word? So if they not that pressed, you mean ol’ people that involve politics in everything but cant pull themselves up from the side of a cliff will get blocked. Also you gun nuts are psychopaths. If I had a gun, I’d use it like an axe." Credit: @nycforyou1998 via Storyful

  • Denmark becomes first to offer 'loss and damage' climate funding

    Denmark on Tuesday pledged over $13 million (100 million Danish crowns) to support developing nations that have experienced losses caused by climate disruptions, becoming the first country to offer "loss and damage" compensation to the most climate-vulnerable areas. Danish Development Minister Flemming Møller Mortensen made the pledge on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, saying the new climate funds would go to the Sahel region in northwestern Africa and other fragile regions. "It is grossly unfair that the world's poorest should suffer the most from the consequences of climate change, to which they have contributed the least."

  • The monarch's seat: King Charles III take his place in St George's Chapel in Windsor

    King Charles III took his place for the Queen's committal service - the same spot where his late mother sat for Prince Philip's funeral last year. King Charles was surrounded by close family during Monday's service as he took his place in the monarch's seat at St George's Chapel.

  • Camila Cabello talks bonding with 'The Voice' coaches: 'They really take care of me'

    Camila Cabello spoke with USA TODAY ahead of the 'The Voice's Season 22 premiere to discuss her stint on the NBC reality-singing competition.

  • France probes threats against Russian prison rights activist

    PARIS (AP) — French authorities are investigating death threats against a Russian rights activist who exposes abuses in Russian prisons, saying he was the target of a possible assassination attempt at his home in France. Vladimir Osechkin, founder of prisoners' rights group Gulagu.net, suspects Russian security services of trying to “shut his mouth" or scare him away from continuing his activism. His recent work has notably had links to the Ukraine war. While carrying a plate of spaghetti to his

  • N. Carolina makes pitch to host 2027 World University Games

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has made one more pitch to host the 2027 World University Games, as the committee evaluating the state’s bid visited the region. A panel of the International University Sports Federation visited on Tuesday the Executive Mansion, where Gov. Roy Cooper presented its members with an official bid book. The other finalist is Chungcheong province, South Korea. A final announcement is expected in November. North Carolina’s proposal would cover the “University Hub” re

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l