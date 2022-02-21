As US cases drop, Hawaii is lone remaining state with indoor mask mandate; UK dumps remaining restrictions: Live COVID-19 updates

Celina Tebor, John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Forty-nine states have announced plans to drop their indoor mask mandates as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations steadily decline across the country. The only holdout remains Hawaii.

The island state has taken strong precautions against the coronavirus from the beginning of the pandemic and is still requiring out-of-state American travelers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to avoid a mandatory quarantine.

Over 75% of Hawaii residents have received two doses of a COVID vaccine – 10% higher than the national rate – according to the Hawaii Department of Health, and coronavirus cases have dropped by a whopping 64% from Feb. 5 to Feb. 18.

Hawaii's rapid drop in COVID cases mirrors nationwide statistics: Reported U.S. cases on Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 five weeks ago, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Gov. David Ige told TV station ABC 4 on Thursday that he's working with the state's health department to "determine when the time is right" for Hawaii to lift its indoor mask mandate.

"Hawaii ranks second (to last) in the nation when it comes to COVID deaths, in part because of the indoor mask requirement and other measures that have proven successful in protecting our community from this potentially deadly virus," Ige said in a statement to the news station. "We base our decisions on science, with the health and safety of our community as the top priority."

Signage in the Honolulu International Airport enforces Hawaii&#39;s indoor mask mandate in this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo.
Signage in the Honolulu International Airport enforces Hawaii's indoor mask mandate in this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo.

Also in the news:

►International tourists and business travelers began arriving in Australia on Monday, bringing tearful family reunions after separations of two years or longer forced by some of the strictest pandemic measures in the world.

►Enforcement of New York's COVID-19 booster shot mandate for medical workers, which was set to take effect Monday, will be delayed at least three months amid concerns it would trigger staffing shortages, state officials said.

►A group of American truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates, named the People’s Convoy, has said it will begin a cross-country protest on Feb. 23 beginning in California and ending in Washington, D.C.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 78.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 935,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 425.4 million cases and over 5.8 million deaths. More than 214 million Americans – 64.7% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘 What we're reading: How bad is it to be in ICU with COVID-19? It's far more miserable than people can imagine, experts tell USA TODAY. Read the full story.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's free Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

British PM Boris Johnson dumps all COVID restrictions

At a time when many in the U.K. are worried after 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth contracted the coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is removing the last domestic COVID-19 restrictions, saying it’s time to switch to a different approach to the pandemic.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Monday that the country was “moving from government restrictions to personal responsibility” as part of a plan for treating COVID-19 like other transmissible illnesses such as the flu.

“We now have sufficient levels of immunity to complete the transition from protecting people with government interventions to relying on vaccines and treatments as our first line of defense,” Johnson said.

There are several surprising aspects of the new approach: People who have COVID-19 will no longer have to self-isolate, and regular contact tracing will be stopped. Those who are sick will still be advised to stay home, but they won't get the extra financial support introduced during the pandemic for people who miss work. And the government will no longer supply free rapid COVID tests.

The break with the previous strategy for confronting the pandemic comes a day after Buckingham Palace announced that the queen has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms.

Experts say delay in COVID vaccines for children was the right thing to do

Many parents of young children were disappointed when the Food and Drug Administration decided this month to postpone consideration of COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5. Experts say the decision was the right one. The FDA won't have enough data until the spring to judge whether a vaccine is safe and effective for young children, a half-dozen public health, infectious disease specialists and epidemiologists told USA TODAY.

But parent activists say the move made them question the agency's sincerity in providing shots for the youngest kids, wonder whether unreleased data was hiding anything and yearn even more for the day they can stop worrying about the health of their children and families.

"I think people are really forgetting the kids here," said Fatima Khan, cofounder of Protect Their Future, an advocacy group promoting COVID-19 vaccination for children. "This is impacting our kids and how people can live their daily lives."

– Karen Weintraub, USA TODAY

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hawaii is only remaining state with indoor mask mandate: COVID updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Steve Fonyo, cross-Canada cancer runner, dead at 56

    Steve Fonyo, who lost a leg to cancer when he was 12 and became a national hero in 1985 after completing a Canada-wide marathon for cancer research, has died at 56.

  • This Nordstrom slip dress is the perfect transitional piece — and it's only $55

    Spring is almost here and we think you need this slipdress

  • UPDATE 6-Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID

    Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, sharpening concerns about the health of the world's longest-reigning monarch two weeks after she marked 70 years on the British throne. The 95-year-old queen, who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, quipped just four days ago to Palace staff that she could not move much, and she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment. "The Queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said.

  • Britain to set out plans to scrap COVID self-isolation laws

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to set out plans next week to remove self-isolation requirements for people infected with COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. Britain would become the first major European country to allow people who know they are infected with COVID-19 to freely use shops, public transport and go to work -- a move many of his health advisors think is risky. Johnson will also give more details on how Britain will guard against future coronavirus variants through ongoing surveillance, amid reports that the government wants to end free testing and scale back public health studies.

  • Bulgaria to ease coronavirus restrictions as cases drop

    The health pass - a digital or paper certificate showing someone has been vaccinated, tested negative or recently recovered from the virus - was made obligatory for most indoor spaces in Bulgaria last October. Its introduction has prompted a series of protests in the European Union's least vaccinated member state, angering bar and restaurant owners and anti-vaccine activists. The Balkan country of 7 million people has seen a double-digit drop in new coronavirus cases on a weekly basis in the past three weeks.

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent a situation like this,” Silver said.

  • US virus cases, hospitalizations continue steady decline

    Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country. Total confirmed cases reported Saturday barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 five weeks ago on Jan. 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data. “I think what’s influencing the decline, of course, is that omicron is starting to run out of people to infect,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, professor and infectious disease chief at the University of Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

  • How the White House's decor has changed over the years

    After 46 presidents, the White House has gone through many different looks. See just how much the US presidential home has changed over the years.

  • Staff shortage concerns challenge Germany's vaccine mandate

    Frank Vogel, a 64-year-old local politician from the eastern German Erzgebirge region, has been scrambling to find ways to keep nursing homes open when a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers takes effect next month. His region near the Czech border has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Germany. With only 57% of healthcare workers there having received two shots against the coronavirus, implementing the mandate would result in staff shortages that would force facilities to shut.

  • Trump's social media app Truth Social just launched on the App Store — but some users seem to be having trouble using it

    Former President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social is now available on iPhone. Screenshots show it bears a striking resemblance to Twitter.

  • Kuwait's state carrier restructures Airbus order to add more jets

    KUWAIT CITY (Reuters) -State-owned Kuwait Airways on Monday announced it would now purchase 31 jets from Airbus instead of 28 as part of a restructured deal in which it has also reduced orders for A350-900 jets. Chief Executive Ma'an Razoq told a press conference the restructured aircraft order, estimated to be worth $3 billion, would save the loss-making carrier a total of $200 million. "All jets will be delivered by the end of 2028," Razoq said.

  • Loose Women Anchor Charlene White Voices Disappointment Over How Jamal Edwards' Death Was Announced

    "It was not fair in any shape or form."

  • Kim Kardashian's Sisters Have Unfollowed Kanye West Following Social Media Harassment

    After weeks of harassment from Kanye West towards his ex, Kim Kardashian, Kardashian's four sisters have unfollowed West on Instagram.

  • England’s COVID hotspots as Boris Johnson set to announce end to remaining restrictions

    According to the latest government data, one area of England has almost 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, based on the seven-day rolling rate.

  • S.Africa changes COVID vaccination rules to try to boost uptake

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa has changed its COVID-19 vaccination rules in an effort to encourage more people to get jabs, health authorities said on Monday. The government is shortening the interval between the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 42 to 21 days and will allow people who have received two doses of Pfizer to get a booster dose three months after their second shot as opposed to six months previously. It will also offer the option of "mixing and matching" booster jabs, with adults who were given one dose of Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) vaccine being offered either a J&J or Pfizer booster two months after their J&J shot.

  • Lewis Hamilton: Social media abuse shouldn’t be tolerated

    Nicholas Latifi was subjected to death threats after his crash at the Abu Dhabi GP

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig