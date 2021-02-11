US Capitol violence: Democrats say mob sought to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Washington: Democrats say Capitol Police evacuated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the Capitol complex entirely because they feared for her safety on 6 January.

Prosecutors at Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Wednesday played audio of Pelosi's barricaded staffers whispering for help and showed images of the mob trying to break down a door into Pelosi's office.

The 80-year-old Pelosi was a longtime political target of the president, who derisively nicknamed her "Crazy Nancy".

House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett says Pelosi was rushed to a secure offsite location because some of the rioters publicly declared their intent to harm or kill Pelosi.

Plaskett says that if the rioters had found Pelosi, they would have killed her. She said, "They did it because Donald Trump sent them on this mission."

Also See: As Donald Trump's second impeachment gets underway today, here's how the trial is expected to unfold

First up at Donald Trump's impeachment: Can a former president stand trial?

Joe Biden invites 10 Republican senators to White House to discuss coronavirus relief measures

Read more on World by Firstpost.

