US aircraft shoots down new airborne object over Canada

Thomas Mackintosh - BBC News
·1 min read
F-22 jet flying over the Sierra Nevada mountains in an archive photo
Canada said a US military F-22, seen here in an archive photograph, shot down the object

Another unidentified object has been shot down over North American airspace, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed.

He said the latest object "violated Canadian airspace" and was shot down over Yukon in north west Canada.

Both Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled to track down the object which Trudeau says was taken out by a US F-22.

Trudeau says he gave the order and that he spoke with US President Joe Biden.

"Canadian forces will now recover and analyse the wreckage of the object," he wrote on Twitter.

He thanked the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) which earlier said it had been monitoring "a high-altitude airborne object" over northern Canada. NORAD carries out air defence for the US and Canada.

It is not clear what the object is.

But, its appearance over North America comes only days after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down after violating American and Canadian airspace.

On Friday another object was shot down over Alaska at the orders of US President Biden.

In a short statement, the military said US troops, including from the Alaska National Guard, were still conducting search and recovery activities on sea ice for Friday's object.

It said it had no further details about the object's capabilities, purpose or origin but confirmed the FBI is helping with the recovery near the Alaskan town of Deadhorse.

"Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety," it added - and the rescue operation will continue as weather permits.

Latest Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine 'shot down 61 out of 71' Russian cruise missiles

    Ukraine shot down 61 out of 71 missiles launched by Russia in an overnight attack, Kyiv has claimed.

  • Trudeau says flying object shot down on his orders over Yukon

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an object flying over Yukon has been shot down. In a statement on Twitter, Trudeau says the object was shot down by an American fighter jet on his orders. The North American Aerospace Defence Command first confirmed the object's presence over Northern Canada this afternoon. While NORAD says it was able to identify the object, officials have refused to reveal what it was. The object is the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past

  • After months of stalemate, it looks like Russia's long-feared new offensive in Ukraine has begun

    Russian troops have been making fresh attempts to push west from the Ukraine cities of Kreminna and Svatove, defense assessments say.

  • Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer In First Judiciary Committee Meeting

    The Florida congressman reportedly apologized to the victim's family after letting the man accused of killing their son lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

  • HMS Queen Elizabeth chases away Chinese spy submarine

    The Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth has tracked down and chased off a Chinese spy submarine, in footage captured by documentary makers.

  • Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems

    Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.

  • Widows of Russian soldiers were filmed being gifted fur coats – but weren't allowed to keep them, an anti-war group says

    One of the women in the video told a Russian anti-war group that some had their fur coats taken away after the presentation.

  • US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

    A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”

  • US-made F-16 jets are the 'optimal choice' over 'very capable' British Typhoons, says Ukrainian fighter pilot

    A Ukrainian fighter pilot said he would be happy to fly a British Typhoon jet but he does not know how realistic that would be given how expensive and limited in number they are. The aviator, who uses the callsign Juice, said by contrast the American-made F-16 - operated by multiple countries across the world - would be the ideal solution to make the Ukrainian air force more deadly when its pilots go up against Russian targets. Ukraine's ageing fighter planes, such as the SU25 and the MiG29 - which is the aircraft that Juice operates - are good pieces of kit but they are limited in their ability to inflict damage by outdated radars, bombs and missiles, the pilot said.

  • Ukraine news – live: Putin missiles hit Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia as ground offensive begins

    Zaporizhzhia hit 17 times in one hour, official says as Moscow steps up attack

  • Head-butting ice blocks and breaking chains - North Korea releases wild video

    North Korea’s state-run television KRT aired edited footage of soldiers training in various locations on Thursday (February 9) to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country’s army.Footage released by state media showed various types of soldiers in military uniforms practicing exercises and parading. The video showed some soldiers seemingly breaking chains, chopping ice blocks with their bare hands and jumping into freezing water.The footage was released as state TV was showing the grand military parade where North Korea showcased its missile production muscle.Wednesday’s parade showed as many as 11 Hwasong-17s, North Korea’s largest ICBM, which are suspected to be able to strike nearly anywhere in the world with a nuclear warhead.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Strikes After Zelenskiy’s Europe Aid Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia launched its biggest barrage of missile attacks so far this year against Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy completed a visit to European capitals, where he sought more weapons to fend off Vladimir Putin’s invasion. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsTrump Lawyer in Mar-a-Lago Search Appeared Before Grand JuryClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Rally the Pros Never Believed InClusters of Eye Drop-Linked Infections Found

  • US test launches unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile

    An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile has been launched from California to test the defense system, the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command said. The Minuteman III missile lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 11:01 p.m. Thursday and its reentry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles (6,800 kilometers) over the Pacific Ocean to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, an Air Force statement said. While the test occurred amid U.S. concerns about North Korea's missile tests and the transit of a Chinese spy balloon across the United States, the Air Force said the launch was routine.

  • Wagner boss Prigozhin says Russia could take two years to capture east Ukraine regions

    The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has said in a rare interview that it could take two years for Moscow to control the whole of two eastern Ukrainian regions whose capture it has stated as a key goal of the war. Yevgeny Prigozhin said his understanding of Russia's plan was that it needed to fully control the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that Moscow last year claimed as "republics" of Russia, in a move condemned by most countries of the United Nations as illegal.

  • Five soldiers killed in shooting at Philippine military camp

    Five soldiers were killed in a shooting at a military camp in the southern Philippines, including the shooter, the military said on Saturday. A soldier ran amuck after 1 a.m. on Saturday (1700 GMT on Friday), killing four service personnel at an army compound in Cagayan de Oro City, Major Francisco Garello, spokesperson of the 4th Infantry Division, said in a statement. An internal investigation has begun to identify the cause and gaps in the recruitment and training process, the military said.

  • Fact check: Image altered to add balloon victory marking to F-22

    A viral image purporting to show a balloon decal on the F-22 that shot down a suspected spy balloon from China is altered.

  • WRAPUP 11-Russia hits Ukraine power grid and gains ground in east; Biden to visit Poland

    Russian missiles hit power facilities on Friday across Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from a tour of Western capitals and Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was underway in the east. Ukraine's armed forces said in an evening update that Russian forces fired more than 100 missiles throughout the country and staged 12 air and 20 shelling attacks. Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Russia had hit power facilities in six regions with missiles and drones, causing blackouts across most of Ukraine.

  • 'It just rang': In crises, US-China hotline goes unanswered

    Within hours of an Air Force F-22 downing a giant Chinese balloon that had crossed the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reached out to his Chinese counterpart via a special crisis line, aiming for a quick general-to-general talk that could explain things and ease tensions. China’s Defense Ministry says it refused the call from Austin after the balloon was shot down because the U.S. had “not created the proper atmosphere” for dialogue and exchange. The U.S. action had “seriously violated international norms and set a pernicious precedent,” a ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement issued late Thursday.

  • Iran says it arrests those behind attack on military site, blames Israeli 'mercenaries'

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's security forces have arrested the "main perpetrators" of a drone attack on a military site in the central city of Isfahan, in which Israeli "mercenaries" were involved, state media reported on Friday. Iran has blamed Israel for the Jan. 29 drone attack, vowing revenge for what appeared to be the latest episode in a long-running covert war.

  • Romania Says No Russia Missile Crossed Airspace After Kyiv Claim

    (Bloomberg) -- Romania denied an earlier claim that a Russian missile had crossed into its air space, an incident that risked escalating tensions with NATO as the Kremlin launched a barrage of attacks across Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsTrump Lawyer in Mar-a-Lago Search Appeared Before Grand JuryClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Rally the Pros Never Believed InClusters of Eye Drop-Linked Infections Found in Four StatesRussia Blames U