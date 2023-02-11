US aircraft shoots down new airborne object over Canada

Canada said a US military F-22, seen here in an archive photograph, shot down the object

Another unidentified object has been shot down over North American airspace, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed.

He said the latest object "violated Canadian airspace" and was shot down over Yukon in north west Canada.

Both Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled to track down the object which Trudeau says was taken out by a US F-22.

Trudeau says he gave the order and that he spoke with US President Joe Biden.

"Canadian forces will now recover and analyse the wreckage of the object," he wrote on Twitter.

He thanked the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) which earlier said it had been monitoring "a high-altitude airborne object" over northern Canada. NORAD carries out air defence for the US and Canada.

It is not clear what the object is.

But, its appearance over North America comes only days after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down after violating American and Canadian airspace.

On Friday another object was shot down over Alaska at the orders of US President Biden.

In a short statement, the military said US troops, including from the Alaska National Guard, were still conducting search and recovery activities on sea ice for Friday's object.

It said it had no further details about the object's capabilities, purpose or origin but confirmed the FBI is helping with the recovery near the Alaskan town of Deadhorse.

"Arctic weather conditions, including wind chill, snow, and limited daylight, are a factor in this operation, and personnel will adjust recovery operations to maintain safety," it added - and the rescue operation will continue as weather permits.