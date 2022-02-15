Canadian leader Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end disruptive protests; Hong Kong vaccinating 3-year-olds: Live COVID updates

Jorge L. Ortiz, John Bacon and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday invoked emergency powers to disband the truckers and other demonstrators who have clogged streets in the Canadian capital of Ottawa and blocked border crossings elsewhere to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

In invoking Canada’s Emergencies Act, which gives the federal government broad powers to restore order, Trudeau ruled out using the military and said the action would be limited in time and targeted to the trouble spots.

"It is no longer a lawful protest at a disagreement over government policy. It is now an illegal occupation. It's time for people to go home," said Trudeau, whose government has been criticized for being slow and not forceful enough in responding to the crisis.

In addition to threatening to tow away the truckers' rigs, the government outlined plans to freeze their personal and corporate bank accounts and to suspend the insurance on their vehicles.

“Consider yourselves warned. Send your rigs home,” said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who doubles as the finance minister and added that the government would target crowd-funding sites that are being used to support the illegal blockades.

In a related development earlier Monday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it arrested 11 people at the blockaded border crossing at Coutts, Alberta, opposite Montana, after learning of a cache of guns and ammunition.

Police said a small group within the protest was said to have a “willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.” Authorities seized long guns, handguns, body armor and a large quantity of ammunition.

The protest in Ottawa, now in its third week, has spurred on similar movements in other parts of the country that have blockaded various U.S.-Canadian border crossings. Most prominent among them was the critical Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, which was under a nearly week-long siege that disrupted auto production in both countries.

That trucker-led "Freedom Convoy" was finally disbanded over the weekend after a judge on Friday ordered the blockade. About a dozen protesters who defied the order were arrested Sunday when the last vehicles blocking the bridge were towed away.

"Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end," said Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor.

Authorities in protest-weary Ontario said the province will lift its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements in two weeks. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the decision was not a result of the protests, but rather because “it is safe to do so.”

Also in the news:

►New York City fired 1,430 workers who failed to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor’s office said Monday. The total represents less than 1% of the 370,000-person city workforce.

►California will delay until Feb. 28 a decision on whether to lift mask mandates in schools.

►Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has signed a $101 million supplemental budget to boost coronavirus testing across the state, provide masks in a variety of settings and allocate additional funding for a COVID-19 emergency paid sick leave program.

►Duchess Camilla has tested positive for COVID-19, the palace confirmed, just four days after her husband, Prince Charles, tested positive for the virus a second time.

►Walmart will no longer require fully vaccinated workers to wear masks while working in stores unless mandated by local or state rules.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 77.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 922,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 413 million cases and over 5.8 million deaths. More than 213.8 million Americans – 64.4% – are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

📘What we're reading: What's it like to be stuck in COVID isolation during the Olympics? Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor explains how quarantine was her biggest foe in the games.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's free Coronavirus Watch newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

'Not a mask in sight here': Celebrities, fans ditch face coverings at Super Bowl

California's mask mandate for indoor public settings will be lifted Wednesday. Several celebrities jumped the gun and ditched them Sunday at the Super Bowl.

The likes of NBA icons LeBron James and Magic Johnson and showbiz figures Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jay-Z, Charlize Theron, Sean Penn, Chris Tucker and Matt Damon were among the well-known figures seen on camera without a mask at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area, where everyone age 2 and older was supposed to wear a mask when not eating or drinking.

Luminaries were far from the only ones eschewing the facial coverings. Even though KN95 masks were handed out to fans attending the NFL's championship game, bare faces could be easily spotted throughout the crowd.

But celebrities naturally draw the most attention – and outrage in these instances. Social media was replete with comments about their lack of compliance with the rules, including this one from a Twitter user:

"My students all have to wear masks all day tomorrow, inside and outside of their classrooms because we are in LA County. Same place as the Super Bowl. But not a mask in sight here.''

Hong Kong vaccinating children as young as 3 years

Hong Kong will begin vaccinating children as young as 3 years old to combat a record surge of infections, authorities said Monday. The decision came days after the death of a 4-year old who tested positive there. In the U.S., the minimum age for vaccination is 5.

Hong Kong confirmed a record 2,071 new coronavirus cases Monday, the most in a single day since the pandemic began. That number could more than double Tuesday as another 4,500 people tested preliminary-positive.

The city’s medical and quarantine capacity has been overloaded, forcing hospitals to reserve isolation wards for children, the elderly, and patients with serious symptoms, the Hong Kong Free Press reported.

Hong Kong has adopted mainland China’s “zero tolerance” approach that requires quarantines, mask mandates, case tracing and lockdowns of buildings, neighborhoods and entire cities when a few cases are detected.

Plenty of religious vaccine exemptions at rural hospitals struggling with staffing

At rural hospitals struggling with a staffing shortage, administrators are grappling with vaccine opposition in the face of a new requirement.

Federal COVID vaccination mandates go into effect nationwide this week for hospital and nursing home workers, some of whom are turning to religious exemptions to avoid getting the shots, and receiving a large number of approvals.

At Cody Regional Health in Wyoming, about 200 of the 620 staffers have asked for religious exemptions and most have been granted. At Scotland County Hospital in Missouri, about 25% of the 145 employees remain unvaccinated and 30 of them have received exemptions.

“We’re not going to have a Spanish inquisition with Torquemada deciding if your religious exemption is granted or not by the Grand Inquisitor,” said Dr. Randy Tobler, CEO of Scotland County Hospital. “For people that want to judge what we’re doing in rural America, I’d love them to come and walk in our shoes for a little while, just come and sit in the desk and try to staff the place.”

Missouri woman makes it back after a month on life support

A Missouri woman has survived a 108-day odyssey with the coronavirus that included two rounds of double pneumonia, four instances of her lungs collapsing, a bleeding ulcer, septic shock, hemorrhagic shock, an induced coma and 34 days on a life-support machine.

When Janie Pendergraft went into acute respiratory failure, conventional medical intervention had already been exhausted. At 65, she was at the top of the age range for a comeback from life support, but because she was otherwise healthy her medical team hoped for a good outcome. Today, she is quick to praise her care at Mercy Springfield, her family’s support, the cards and prayers of friends.

“I don’t know why I was spared,” she said. “There’s always hope.”

Linda Leicht

New Jersey police union fails to block vaccine mandate

Gov. Phil Murphy's requirement that workers in high-risk settings get the COVID-19 vaccine – and a booster shot, when they're eligible – survived a legal challenge Friday when a state appellate court dismissed a bid by New Jersey's largest police union to block the mandate.

In a 34-page opinion, a panel of three judges brushed aside the New Jersey Policemen's Benevolent Association's claim that Murphy overstepped his bounds when he declared last month that certain workers in crowded, high-risk environments such as hospitals and prisons – including about 11,000 county and state corrections officers – must get vaccinated or risk losing their jobs.

The executive order "represents a rational and measured response to our present circumstances," the judges wrote, adding that they found no merit in any of the PBA's arguments.

Across the country, police unions from Chicago to Seattle have pushed back against coronavirus vaccine mandates. The New Jersey ruling follows a nationwide pattern of police unions losing their bids to block vaccine mandates, including in some of the country's most populous areas such as Los Angeles and New York state.

– Steve Janoski, NorthJersey.com

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Canadian leader Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers: COVID updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Was Canada's Covid response more effective than the US?

    Despite protests raging in Canada, the country is managing Covid better than the US, data shows.

  • Canada trucker protests enter third week after crucial US border bridge reopens

    Organisers deny reports of an agreement as third week beckons

  • Can protests similar to the Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' happen here? They already are.

    A weeklong "Freedom Convoy" trucker protest in Canada that shut down the largest border crossing to the U.S. has inspired global trucker protests.

  • Despite ban, U.S. cruise lines hired Cuban agencies to provide ‘tourism services’ to passengers

    At the height of the enthusiasm sparked by President Barack Obama’s historic restoration of relations with Cuba, several cruise lines rushed to secure a piece of the island’s untapped market under newly eased regulations promoting “people-to-people” engagement.

  • What's to blame for a COVID-era increase in pedestrian deaths?

    What's to blame for a COVID-era increase in pedestrian deaths?

  • 'Had to act': RCMP arrest 13, seize weapons near Alberta-U.S. border crossing

    COUTTS, Alta. — RCMP arrested 13 people near the main United States border crossing in southern Alberta on Monday after becoming aware of a cache of firearms and ammunition. RCMP Supt. Roberta McKale said 11 of the arrests were made in a pre-dawn raid on three trailers in the Coutts area, where a blockade was set up more than two weeks ago to protest a vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers and other pandemic restrictions. She said officers seized 13 long guns, handguns, a machete, a large qu

  • Trudeau vows to freeze anti-mandate protesters' bank accounts

    Canada's prime minister says police will also be given "more tools" to imprison or fine demonstrators.

  • What is the Emergencies Act? A primer on the law invoked by Trudeau to quell protests

    OTTAWA — The federal move to invoke the Emergencies Act could allow authorities to forbid more large trucks from rolling into the gridlocked area around Parliament Hill. The Liberal government's decision Monday to use the law for the first time also gives officials more muscle to shut down gatherings likely to get out of hand and order companies, such as towing firms, to do necessary work. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and key cabinet members were short on details at a news conference announcing

  • Kanye West offers extravagant Valentine’s Day gift to estranged wife Kim Kardashian after his social media rant

    Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West a year ago next week, but the rapper still sent her a romantic gift for Valentine's Day: a truck, with the words "My vision is krystal klear" — note the k's — on its side, loaded up with roses in the back. West shared photos of the flowers on Instagram, and he tagged Kardashian in the post.

  • Winter Storm Shutters Schools Across Nova Scotia

    More than a foot of snow was forecast to fall in parts of Nova Scotia by the evening of February 14, as a winter storm slammed the region.Public schools in both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island were closed on Monday due to the weather.This footage, recorded by Lucas Bourque, who said it was filmed in Sluice Point on Monday morning, shows snow falling.The storm followed record high temperatures in several locations in the province on Saturday, including 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 Fahrenheit) in Halifax. Credit: Lucas Bourque via Storyful

  • Names of Canada truck convoy donors leaked after reported hack

    LONDON/TORONTO (Reuters) -A website devoted to disseminating leaked data says it was given reams of information about donors to a Canadian movement opposed to pandemic health measures after a fundraising platform popular with supporters of the group allegedly suffered a hack. Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) said on its website late on Sunday that it had 30 megabytes of donor information from the U.S.-based Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, including names, email addresses, ZIP codes and internet protocol addresses. The funding of the Canadian protests has emerged as a key point of interest as authorities in Ottawa and elsewhere try to get a grip on rallies led by truckers that have been blockading cities and border crossings across Canada with demands that include the deposition of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • B.C. introduces skills trade certification for apprentices, journeymen in 10 trades

    VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has introduced legislation to modernize the Crown agency responsible for training workers in the trades sector. Skills Training Minister Anne Kang says the legislation would create SkilledTradesBC, a new Crown agency that would focus on supporting and training apprentices. The provincial government estimates there will be up to 85,000 openings in skilled trades over the next decade. Kang says the new agency's role would focus on overseeing the skills tr

  • Where the Canadian trucker movement stands as bridges reopen and global copycats pop up

    Speculation about a full-fledged American trucker convoy has been bubbling up in the conservative media ecosystem over the past week.

  • House fire that killed young siblings shows need for housing support: chief

    WINNIPEG — The leader of a northern Indigenous community in Manitoba says the death of three young siblings in a house fire has shattered the family and shows the need for adequate housing on the reserve. "It’s devastating," Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias said Monday. Monias said the children who died were two, 13 and 17 years old. The chief knows the family well and said everyone is in shock and suffering. "They are struggling to cope." Mounties said the house went up in flames on S

  • This student wants to create a library and cultural space for Vancouver's Black community

    A student at the University of British Columbia has started fundraising and collecting donated books with the goal of opening a library and community hub for Black and BIPOC people in Vancouver. Maya Preshyon wants to open the Vancouver Black Library, the city's first library with a focus on books by Black and BIPOC authors. "Being a Black person in Vancouver without a cultural hub and a community of people to lean on, with the Black experience, it can be isolating. You can feel lonely," the 20-

  • Mickey Guyton Talks About Meeting Prince Harry At The Super Bowl

    The country singer met the Duke of Sussex after she sang the national anthem.

  • Richard Morris: Former ambassador suffering from 'extreme stress' while working on government's COVID taskforce, inquest told

    A British diplomat who was found dead in a forest vanished from his home after suffering extreme stress while working for the government's COVID taskforce, an inquest has heard. Richard Morris, who was the ambassador to Nepal, helped coordinate briefings to ministers during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. On Monday, his widow Alison Morris fought back tears as she told an inquest that he had been "totally unprotected" from the demands of the coronavirus taskforce.

  • Northern Ireland removes Covid-19 rules

    All remaining Covid-19 legal restrictions in Northern Ireland are to be lifted and replaced by guidance from February 15.

  • RCMP issue 53 tickets, disable excavators as services suspended at Alberta border crossing

    Fifty-three provincial tickets have been laid and three excavators have been disabled as RCMP continues enforcement efforts near the Coutts blockade in southern Alberta. RCMP said the excavators were disabled to prevent them from being used in the blockade. The tickets were all issued over the last 24 hours, mostly under the Traffic Safety Act. This sort of enforcement is expected to be ongoing in the coming days. "We continue to work with our efforts to put an end to this illegal blockade and I

  • Exclusive: FBI and DHS warn U.S. officials of possible Russian cyberattacks linked to invasion of Ukraine

    The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security on Monday warned law enforcement, military and others charged with overseeing critical U.S. infrastructure to be prepared for potential Russian cyberattacks in conjunction with a possible invasion of Ukraine.