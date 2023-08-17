US businessman Gene Spector arrested for ‘espionage’ in Russia

Russia and US flags

Moscow has arrested a US citizen who was already serving a sentence for bribery on suspicion of espionage, according to Russian state media.

Businessman Gene Spector, who grew up in Russia before emigrating to the US, was arrested on the order of a court, Tass reported.

No other details of the charges were provided.

Mr Spector was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison in 2022 for his role in bribing the assistant of ex-Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkadiy Dvorkovich, according to local media.

The bribe reportedly involved paying for holidays to Thailand and the Dominican Republic.

The court session was held behind closed doors as the case materials are classified, Interfax reported.

American journalist Evan Gershkovich has been detained in Russia since March - GETTY IMAGES

Speaking on CNN, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the administration was still collecting information about the case and had no comment.

It comes as the US seeks the release of two other US citizens who are currently imprisoned in Russia.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been detained since March on unsubstantiated espionage charges.

British-American Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year prison sentence in 2020 after being arrested in Moscow on suspicion of spying in 2018.

Mr Whelan, a former US Marine, is being held in a remote prison camp in Russia.

He spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the phone on Wednesday, who told him to “keep the faith and we’re doing everything we can to bring you home as soon as possible”, a source told CNN.

