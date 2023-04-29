US braces for first election battle fought with new AI tools

A Republican AI-generated ad depicted a bleak future should Mr Biden win the election

Artificial Intelligence is emerging as a key battleground in the 2024 US presidential election, enabling parties to get their message to voters faster, cheaper and more effectively.

Earlier this week, the Republican National Committee responded to Joe Biden’s announcement that he was running for re-election with an attack ad entirely generated by AI.

The short video featured dystopian imagery that painted a horrific picture of the Republican vision of the US, should Mr Biden win a second term.

There were images and videos of boarded-up businesses, San Francisco was shown overrun by criminals and 80,000 illegal immigrants were seen pouring across the US border.

All of it was generated by AI programmes and tools that have exploded in popularity.

But those on the front lines of the campaign say the Republican ad was likely just a foretaste of what lies ahead.

The use of AI is taking off in politics

With a divided Republican camp squaring off against Mr Biden in 2024, Democratic strategist Martin Kurucz, who runs the Sterling Data company, believes AI will be a vital tool for political fundraising.

"We have a much better ability to use AI to craft messaging and target the right people," he told The Telegraph.

"That leads to more donations. The campaign with the bigger pockets has structural advantages. In every single campaign cycle, there is a point at which participants pull out of battleground states."

Though the Republicans landed the first blow of the campaign, Democrats in general are much more advanced users of AI technologies, he said.

“What we do have to keep in mind is, if you are competitive in more big states than your competitor, then you have a big structural advantage.

“If AI is reshaping the unit economics of the electioneering and the scalability of outreach, that is a huge deal.”

A screenshot of the Republican AI-generated ad

Mr Kurucz’s company used AI to raise mountains of cash for an array of candidates including John Fetterman in Pennsylvania and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez in New York.

Story continues

Republican strategist Tab Berg, however, is more cautious about the impact the fledgling technology will have on the 2024 race.

“It’s still very much in its infancy. I think it will have some impact, but it hasn’t matured enough to have a major effect.

“The advantage of using AI for fundraising emails is that it customises the message by aggregating and pulling specific data about donors.

“With Chatbot on websites, AI creates a dialogue. People think they are chatting to the campaign, but in reality, it’s a Bot.”

Future uses of AI in US politics could be more subtle and even more convincing than the RNC effort.

“There’s not much you could not have done with existing footage, but it was faster and cheaper to get weird-looking stuff from AI,” Christopher Galdieri, professor of politics at Saint Anselm College, told The Telegraph.

“It’s out there and people will start using it. The question is, does it do anything that is different to what traditional media campaigning does or improves on what campaigns have been doing for years?

“AI could theoretically target individual voters far more specifically than campaigns could 10 or 15 years ago. But whether that would be effective is an open question.”

There are several varieties of AI

AI is already said to have played a key role in Glenn Youngkin’s victory in the Virginia gubernatorial election in 2021, helping him tweak his message to better assuage voters’ concerns.

Numinar Analytics played a key role in Mr Younkin’s triumph, with much of the work being carried out using AI.

“There are many different varieties of AI. The kind we work on uses machine learning to build models that predict candidate preference, issue preferences and the likely turnout,” Will Long, the company’s founder told The Telegraph.

“Part of what it does is it allows campaigns to adapt their strategy to the reality on the ground. It enables them to learn from the electorate where they stand in the race and what the issues are.”

In short, he said, “it means we can use AI to put together an entire campaign”.