US-born Hurzeler makes Premier League history after his first month at Brighton

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — American-born Fabian Hurzeler became the youngest winner of the English Premier League manager of the month award on Friday for his impressive start at Brighton.

The 31-year-old Hurzeler was hired in June and is the league's youngest ever permanent manager.

Brighton rose to second place in August following two wins and a draw in its first three games.

“It’s always a nice trophy (to win) as it confirms your work. Not only my work but the work from the whole club, my staff members, the players,” Hurzeler said. “It’s togetherness to win this trophy. Now it’s about winning the next one.”

Brighton started with back-to-back wins against Everton and Manchester United and drew at Arsenal 1-1 before the international break.

It plays newly promoted Ipswich on Saturday.

Hurzeler was born in Texas and moved to Europe when he was two.

He succeeded Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton and was contracted to 2027.

Hurzeler joined Brighton from St. Pauli in Germany. He was the second youngest coach in Germany when appointed by St. Pauli at 29 years, 11 months, in 2022.

