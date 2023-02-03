US board clears path for mini-union vote at big Nissan plant

JONATHAN MATTISE
·4 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Fewer than 100 employees out of the thousands who work at Nissan's auto assembly plant in Tennessee can hold a vote on whether to form a small union, the federal labor board has decided.

The ruling Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board overturns a June 2021 decision by one of its regional officials that has long blocked the vote. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers sought to limit the push to about 86 tool and die technicians at Nissan’s Smyrna plant, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) outside Nashville.

The union said it is discussing the ruling with the employees at the Nissan facility “to determine the best path forward.”

The board's 3-1 decision comes after a change to a Democratic majority on the board under President Joe Biden, with the last remaining GOP member voting in dissent.

The ruling offers a dash of hope for unions in their struggle to get a foothold in foreign-owned auto assembly plants in the traditionally anti-union South.

Previously, the regional official ruled against the smaller bloc vote after finding the few dozen workers share an “overwhelming community of interest” with the rest of the facility’s production and maintenance workers. She found that the only appropriate unionized group would be one representing about 4,300 plantwide production and maintenance workers. The union did not want the larger vote and didn’t pursue it.

The board, under a newly installed Democratic majority, announced in December 2021 that it would review that decision.

The board reasoned this week that the group of workers qualifies for the carved-out vote as a “craft unit,” saying those workers are “highly trained, highly paid employees working in a trade that the Board has frequently recognized as a craft.”

Nissan had contended that the employees are not sufficiently distinct from other plant workers to be eligible for their own small unionized subgroup. The company has about 7,000 employees at the Smyrna facility.

“While we do not agree with the Board’s position, our history reflects that we respect the right of employees to determine who should represent their interests in the workplace,” Nissan spokesperson Lloryn Love-Carter said in a statement.

The union, meanwhile, said the decision “sets a strong precedent going forward that appropriately classifies standalone craft units.”

“It is unfortunate that a broken and painstakingly long NLRB process has again allowed a company to put the brakes on workers obtaining a voice on the job without delay," Machinists union spokesperson DeLane Adams said in a statement.

Nissan does work with organized labor in the rest of the world, but votes to unionize broadly at the U.S. two plants have not been close. Workers in Smyrna rejected a plantwide union under the United Auto Workers in 2001 and 1989. The Japan-based automaker’s other U.S. assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi, rejected facility-wide representation by the UAW during a 2017 vote.

The margin was much closer in 2014 and 2019 votes at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where workers twice rejected a factory-wide union under the UAW.

The year after the 2014 vote failed, a group of 160 Chattanooga maintenance workers won a vote to form a smaller union, but Volkswagen refused to bargain. The German automaker had argued the bargaining unit needed to include production workers as well. The dust-up led to the 2019 factory-wide vote.

Unions also have run into opposition from Republican politicians when they attempt to organize at foreign automakers in the South, including in Tennessee.

Tennessee does have a big union presence at an American automaker: the General Motors plant in Spring Hill has thousands of production and skilled trades workers represented by UAW.

There’s also an open question about whether workers will unionize at four sprawling new factories planned by Ford in Kentucky and Tennessee by 2025, with an aim of hiring nearly 11,000 workers. Three of the plants — two in Kentucky, one in Tennessee — will be built with Ford’s South Korean corporate partner, SK Innovation, to produce electric vehicle batteries. A fourth, in Tennessee, will make electric F-Series pickup trucks.

Latest Stories

  • The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersOf all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.

  • The owner of a Chinese company gave his staff $9 million in bonuses and made them grab it themselves from a giant mountain of cash

    Viral videos showed the company's staff members struggling to carry stacks of banknotes that had been taken from a mountain of money.

  • Two years before beating Tyre Nichols, a Memphis police officer didn't report that a colleague ripped a woman out of her car and dislocated her shoulder just for laughing

    Demetrius Haley, who is now charged with Nichols' murder, received a written reprimand in November 2021 for failing to report the use of force.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Has Just The Answer To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Dumbest Question Yet

    The conspiracy theorist lawmaker offered up another doozy.

  • A Florida cop was headed home from work. Along came a ‘reckless driver,’ bodycam shows

    Newly released bodycam footage posted on Facebook shows the drama.

  • Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology

    Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is portraying himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution as he runs to serve in the same building he stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Evans is now calling the Justice Department's Jan. 6 prosecutions a “miscarriage of justice" and describes himself on twitter as a “J6 Patriot."

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Accused in Mysterious Teen Abductions

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesKENZOU, Cameroon—It was the middle of the night when armed men from the local wing of Russia’s Wagner Group, commonly referred to as “Black Russians,” allegedly arrived at Ali’s home.“They looked straight into my eyes and said, ‘If you don’t come back to us, you and your family will be killed,’” Ali, who had spent close to a year working closely with the Wagner Group, told The Daily Beast. “They left without saying anything else.”Ali

  • Lindsay Clancy was overmedicated on array of prescription drugs when she killed children, lawyer claims

    The Massachusetts nurse was allegedly suffering from severe postpartum psychosis after giving birth to her youngest son

  • Lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

    A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.

  • Hyundai's sleek new electric car brings Tesla-beating range in a futuristic package

    Hyundai's upcoming Ioniq 6 sedan can drive an estimated 361 miles on a full battery, three miles more than the Tesla Model 3.

  • Car smashes into Toronto-area mall as part of retail robbery

    Police are searching for two suspects after they drove a car into an Ontario mall as part of a retail robbery. Video shows the car smashing into the glass doors then driving through the mall.

  • Former coach at private Christian school in Saskatoon charged with sexual assault, exploitation of a minor

    Warning: This story contains disturbing details. A former coach at a private Christian school in Saskatoon has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor. Aaron Benneweis, 46, worked at Christian Centre Academy, now known as Legacy Christian Academy. Police did not name Benneweis in their news release about the charges, but CBC News has verified his identity. Police say they received a report in August 2022 that included allegations of sexual assault occurring between 20

  • Man charged after RCMP raids find 13 firearms scattered about pair of Estevan homes

    An Estevan man was taken into custody after an RCMP raid found 13 guns at residences in that city. The searches were done by RCMP's Moose Jaw Crime Reduction Team as part of an ongoing investigation. RCMP seized seven restricted handguns, three semi-automatic firearms and three long-barrelled firearms. RCMP said some of the guns were loaded and scattered throughout the homes. A 26-year-old Estevan man faces 28 charges including possession of a restricted weapon and unsafe storage of a firearm. H

  • Slaying of Florida woman went unsolved for 36 years. A Mississippi man is now charged

    Genealogical testing led cold case detectives to the Mississippi Coast.

  • BTK killer Dennis Rader shares sympathy for Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger

    Rader and Kohberger were first linked via the latter’s former criminology professor

  • Execution of man convicted in killing of 3 in Texas delayed

    A judge has delayed next week’s scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. Caylor was the brother of Balentine’s former girlfriend and prosecutors said the shootings were the result of a feud between Caylor and Balentine.

  • 1 dead, another in hospital after two commercial vehicles collide in McLure, B.C.

    B.C. RCMP say one driver was killed and another was brought to hospital after an early afternoon collision between two commercial vehicles on Highway 5 in McLure, B.C., north of Kamloops, on Thursday. B.C. Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation and police say there were no initial indications of criminality as a contributing factor to the crash. In a news release, B.C. RCMP said the collision happened at 12:11 p.m. PST and officers from the Barriere RCMP detachment, the RCMP's collision

  • If Comer wants to investigate PPP loans, he should look to his own party first | Opinion

    Letters to the Editor: Why is it that I think it will be a cold day in hell before the MAGA Republicans investigate one of their own?

  • Man dead following fire in southeast Calgary townhouse

    A man is dead after a fire Thursday morning in a southeast Calgary townhouse. The Calgary Fire Department says crews were called around 7:30 a.m. to a fire in a townhouse unit on Pensville Close S.E., in the city's Penbrooke Meadows neighbourhood. A department spokesperson says the fire was contained to a single room, where the victim was found. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A neighbour in the townhouse complex tried to open the door to the burning room, but it was locked, the s

  • Did These Two Witnesses Save the Prosecution's Case Against Alex Murdaugh?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersOver the last week, jurors have been inundated with details about how Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were brutally murdered outside their South Carolina estate in June 2021—and allegations about who did it.Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh, a former lawyer from a prominent local family, fatally shot his 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son in an attempt to distract from the looming threat of his financial problems being exposed, and then took deliberate