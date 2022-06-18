US to begin vaccinating children as young as six months against Covid

David Millward
·2 min read
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventio - Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
The US is set to start vaccinating children as young as six months against Covid-19 after top health advisers voted to recommend inoculating infants against the virus.

All 12 members of the panel advising the US Centers for Disease Control supported the move, which was endorsed by the CDC director, Rochelle Walensky.

The vaccination programme is expected to start as early as next week

It will mean the US will vaccinate the youngest age group in the world, with the exception of Nicaragua, which extended the programme to all ages in December.

US president Joe Biden hailed the move, describing it as a “monumental step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus”.

“For parents all over the country, this is a day of relief and celebration. As the first country to protect our youngest children with Covid-19 vaccines,” he added.

The CDC recommendation came the day after the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.


Both vaccines were found to produce antibodies similar to those seen in young adults.

Millions of doses are expected to be shipped out to pharmacies, hospitals and doctors’ offices.

While Covid-19 is regarded as being milder in children than adults, the disease is still the fifth leading cause of death in children aged one to four.

"This infection kills children, and we have an opportunity to prevent that," said Beth Bell, one of the doctors on the panel.

"Here is an opportunity to prevent a known risk."

There has been resistance from some parents of children aged 5-11 after the vaccine was approved for that age group in November.

Fewer than per cent of children in that age group have received a double dose.

There has also been some political pushback.

Last week Florida’s Republican governor and likely presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis said the state would not provide programmes to administer the vaccines.

“I would say we are affirmatively against the Covid vaccine for young kids,” DeSantis said. “These are the people who have zero risk of getting anything.”

