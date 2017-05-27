US beats Kiwis on opening day of America's Cup qualifiers

Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA rallied past Emirates Team New Zealand on Saturday for its second victory on the opening day of the America's Cup qualifiers on Bermuda's Great Sound.

It was a rematch of the 2013 America's Cup, when Oracle won eight straight races to cap one of the greatest comebacks in sports.

Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill caught the Kiwis as the 50-foot, foiling catamarans rounded the mark onto the sixth of seven legs and pulled away to win by six seconds.

This is the first time the defender has sailed against challengers in the preliminaries. Oracle and the five challengers will compete in two round robins, which will eliminate one challenger. Oracle will then train on its own while the challengers sail their semifinals and finals. The winner will meet Oracle in the first-to-seven America's Cup match starting June 17.

Oracle pulled into a 3-3 tie for the standings lead with Britain's Land Rover BAR, which opened with two bonus points based on preliminary regattas. Oracle came in with one bonus point.

If the winner of the qualifiers is Oracle or a challenger that advances to the match, that team will start the match with a one-point bonus.

Land Rover BAR went 1-1 Saturday. Skippered by Sir Ben Ainslie, the British boat slammed into SoftBank Team Japan during the prestart of the day's final race, was penalized and lost by 48 seconds. There was visible damage to Land Rover BAR's port hull, which landed on top of SoftBank Team Japan's starboard hull during the collision.

It was the third collision for Ainslie this spring. He hit the dock while returning from practice March 22 and then ran into the back of Emirates Team New Zealand during a practice race May 16, causing significant damage that took the Kiwis three days to repair.

There were two lead changes in the Team New Zealand-Oracle race. The Kiwis passed the American-based syndicate on the third leg and opened a 20-second lead turning onto the fourth leg. But Spithill got the inside position on Kiwi skipper Peter Burling at the next mark and sailed into the lead.

Oracle opened Saturday's racing with a 2:11 rout of Groupama Team France.

Team New Zealand, SoftBank Team Japan and Artemis Racing of Sweden also went 1-1 Saturday while Groupama Team France looked overmatched in losing two races.

The British looked strong in beating Artemis Racing by 11 seconds. Artemis, which looked good in practice races in recent weeks, beat SoftBank Team Japan by 13 seconds. Emirates Team New Zealand routed France by 2:33.

The Kiwis officially debuted their cycling grinding system. Rather than having grinders turn winches with traditional arm power, they installed four stationary bikes on each hull to have the grinders ride.

Oracle also installed a cycling grinding station behind the wheel that tactician Tom Slingsby occasionally rode.

