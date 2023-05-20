US beats Ecuador in injury time at U20 World Cup opener

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An injury-time blast gave the United States a 1-0 win against Ecuador in one of the opening matches of the Under-20 World Cup on Saturday.

After little inspiration from both teams in San Juan, left back Jonathan Gomez shot from the edge of the box one minute before the final whistle to beat goalkeeper Gilmar Napa.

The other two teams in Group B, Slovakia and Fiji, played late Saturday.

Until Gomez's winner, the best opportunity was on the hour after an embarassing mistake by Ecuador's Napa. His clearance hit his defender Christian Garcia in the face. The ball fell to American striker Diego Luna, who shot wide despite the empty goal.

Ecuador, the team of teenage sensation striker Kendry Paez, did not produce a single shot on target.

The first goal of the tournament came from New Zealand, for which Norman Garbett scored the only goal in the 80th minute to beat Guatemala in a Group A game.

Later Saturday, host Argentina faced Asian champion Uzbekistan in Santiago del Estero.

Argentina inherited Indonesia's spot in the tournament as host. Protests in Muslim-majority Indonesia against hosting Israel forced FIFA into a very late switch of venues. Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

The Associated Press