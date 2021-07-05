US-based investment giant Apollo mulls attempt to rival Morrisons takeover bid

Andy Gregory
·4 min read
The Morrisons supermarket chain has attracted a number of private equity giants (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
The Morrisons supermarket chain has attracted a number of private equity giants (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

US investment giant Apollo Global Management has confirmed it is considering launching a rival bid to buy Morrisons, two days after the Bradford-based supermarket chain said it had accepted a £6.3bn offer from another New York private equity firm.

Apollo’s signalling of a possible attempt to hijack the offer from Fortress Investment Group, which comes after months of secret talks, has heightened expectations of a multinational bidding war – sending shares in the British chain soaring by more than 11 per cent on Monday morning.

Having reportedly hired investment bank Morgan Stanley to advise on a potential bid, after being beaten in a race to buy Asda earlier this year, Apollo would become the third firm to throw its hat into the ring in the Morrisons takeover.

Rival buyout firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), also based in New York, is thought to be considering launching a new bid, after its offer of £5.5bn was rejected last month. The Sunday Telegraph reported senior insiders as saying that CD&R has “plenty more petrol in the tank”.

But Fortress – which has owned Majestic Wine since 2019 – was still tipped on Monday to see off any suitors after giving commitments to preserve the legacy of Morrisons’ founding family, according to The Times.

The paper reported that Morrisons had written to the business secretary, Kwasi Karteng, and a number of local MPs to assure them that both they and Fortress “place very significant emphasis on the wider responsibilities of ownership of Morrisons, including recognising the legacy of Sir Ken Morrison”.

After taking over the Bradford market stall set up in 1899 by his father William Morrison, Ken Morrison opened his first supermarket in 1961, resulting in a chain that now employs more than 110,000 people across the UK.

The Morrison family retain a 5 per cent share of the company, which calls itself “British farming’s single biggest customer” and works with more than 2,200 livestock farmers and 200 growers.

As a result, the chief executive of Morrisons, Andrew Higginson, reportedly met the National Farmers Union’s president, Minette Batters, this weekend in an effort to reassure members the takeover would not impact their profits, while also seeking to convince Morrisons shareholders that Fortress’s offer “represents a fair and recommendable price”.

In a move also thought to be important in convincing investors to approve the takeover, Fortress is reported to have pledged to support the supermarket’s existing strategy, maintain its head office in Bradford, and preserve workers’ pension rights, having also said it is “fully supportive” of Morrisons’ decision to pay employees at least £10 an hour.

“We fully recognise Morrisons’ rich history and the very important role Morrisons plays for colleagues, customers, members of the Morrisons pension schemes, local communities, partner suppliers and farmers,” said Fortress’s managing partner, Joshua Pack.

However, the shadow minister for business and consumers, Seema Malhotra, warned that Morrisons must ensure “crucial commitments to protect the workforce and pension scheme are legally binding”, with the workers’ union Unite also threatening not to cooperate unless there are “unbreakable guarantees” on jobs.

Darren Jones, the Labour chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee, told The Times: “There have been too many examples in the past where private equity owners have underinvested, taken payouts and then left important British retail brands in administration, with workers, pensioners and high streets left high and dry.”

While Morrisons has recommended Fortress’s offer, analyst Richard Hunter suggested “it is perfectly feasible, however, that this is not yet the endgame”.

“UK supermarkets in general are cash-generating engines, whose share price gains have been capped by the costs of the pandemic, despite increased sales, making them more attractive on valuation metrics. In addition, Morrisons largely owns its freehold estate, adding another sweetener to any potential purchase,” said Mr Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

With Apollo confirming it is “in the preliminary stages of evaluating a possible offer” on behalf of investment firms it manages, albeit having made no formal approach yet to the Morrisons board, Mr Hunter suggested “this could lead to a three-way bidding war, with some speculation that following on from its business relationship with Morrisons, Amazon could even emerge from left field as a surprise last-minute entrant”.

If the deal agreed with Fortress goes through, it will represent the largest private buyout in the UK since the £11bn takeover of Boots in 2007.

Fortress’s offer – worth £9.5bn in total, as it includes debt of £3.2bn – has been made in conjunction with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and the property division of Koch Industries.

Read More

Bidding war speculation gives UK's Morrisons shares a boost

Morrisons agrees £6.3bn takeover bid from investment group

The Morrisons takeover proposal is nothing but bad news for staff

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks dies at 24 in tragic accident

    Tragedy has struck the hockey world.

  • Shohei Ohtani is 1st player in MLB history named All-Star as hitter and pitcher

    MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.

  • Jalen Harris ban reveals NBA's uneven standards for accountability

    The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.

  • Rachel Nichols' leaked 'diversity' comments about Maria Taylor causes uproar at ESPN

    After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'

  • Joey Chestnut sets new record, eats 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes

    Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.

  • Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas

    Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.

  • Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

    Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

  • Golf pro Gene Siller shot and killed on Georgia golf course

    According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.

  • Suns' Torrey Craig won his 2021 championship ring before the NBA Finals even started

    No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert says farewell as 55-year career comes to an end

    A legendary career has come to an end.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Spain, Italy take unbeaten runs into Euro 2020 semifinals

    LONDON (AP) — Luis Enrique thought for a couple of seconds, looked straight back at the questioner, and gave the curtest of replies. “No,” said the Spain coach, with the blankest of looks on his face, after being asked if he had seen a better team than his at the European Championship. An answer out of blind loyalty? Perhaps. Or was it the fact that Spain was the leading scorer at Euro 2020? Maybe. Or the fact that La Roja is on an unbeaten streak stretching back to October, a run of 13 games? Q

  • Brewers have comfortable lead after 11-game winning streak

    The Milwaukee Brewers have taken advantage of an easier stretch in their schedule -- and they now have the largest division lead in the major leagues. Milwaukee had won 11 in a row prior to a loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Brewers have a seven-game advantage over second-place Cincinnati in the NL Central. Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta have been impressive in the rotation, and the offense has done its part lately, averaging 7.6 runs a game during the winning streak. Of tho

  • Lightning coach Jon Cooper on verge of a familiar feeling

    Jon Cooper was a fresh-faced rising star when he coached the Norfolk Admirals to the American Hockey League's Calder Cup championship in 2012 after going on a 28-game winning streak during the season. Now, he is one Tampa Bay Lightning victory away from becoming just the second coach in the NHL’s salary-cap era to hoist the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons. Cooper is one of many parallels between Norfolk nine years ago and Tampa Bay now, although the former lawyer acknowledges he is better at

  • The Rush: The cast of 'The Tomorrow War' on what football would look like in 2051, the Detroit Lions and more!

    Chris Pratt, Sam Richardson and Edwin Hodge discuss their new movie, what football would look like in 2051, the Detroit Lions and so much more.

  • All-time UCLA, Pac-12 coaching wins leader Terry Donahue dies at 77

    Donahue oversaw the Bruins' best football years, winning five conference championships and three Rose Bowls.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps settle for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas after own goal in stoppage time

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night. Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal’s diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. "We had a very difficult second half," said Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos. "We were a lot under pressure, it was hard for us.

  • DeSclafani dominates, Posey leaves game, Giants win 5-2

    PHOENIX (AP) — Manager Gabe Kapler wore a big grin across his face during postgame interviews on Sunday night. The fact that his San Francisco Giants had won their third straight game was just a small part of the reason. Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. But the most important moment of the night might have been back in the medical room, where X-rays on All-Star Buster Posey's left thumb we

  • Sounders match MLS record for unbeaten start, tying Rapids

    COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night. The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston. Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from th

  • Urshela's 3-run HR lifts Yanks over Mets 4-2 to avoid sweep

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees saved a little face by beating the Mets 4-2 Sunday night to avoid a Subway Series sweep. In the opener of Sunday's split doubleheader, Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the seventh inning and José Peraza had a go-ahead, two-run double that included interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx in a 10-5 Mets stunner. The Mets also won Saturday's series opener 8-3. Al