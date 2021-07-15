US Bare Metal Cloud Market Report 2021 Featuring Dell, GoDaddy Media Temple, Internap, Joyent, Lightedge Solutions, Limestone Networks, Netapp

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Bare Metal Cloud Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US bare metal cloud market is projected to witness exponential CAGR of 31.9%

The growing number of data centers, growth in colocation services, and the surge in cloud computing across the country are some of the prominent factors motivating businesses to invest in bare metal cloud services. The major colocation data center markets in the US include Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC Area, Chicago and Bay Area.

The US is well-linked to Asia-Pacific and Europe with submarine cables. Large carrier-neutral American data centers characterize advanced equipment and rich ecosystem that facilitates maximum uptime and connectivity to a large number of service providers. Energy is a major concern for data centers and the US has better coverage of the energy sector. This contributes to the rising number of data centers across the country.



The US bare metal cloud market is segmented based on service type, enterprise size, and by vertical. Based on service type, the market is segmented into professional services and managed services. Based on service type, managed services are anticipated to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period.

The higher adoption of managed services owing to its low cost benefit is a key factor contributing to the growth of this market segment. Based on enterprise size, the market is segmented into small & medium size enterprises and large size enterprises. Based on vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, others (manufacturing).



The key players that are contributing significantly to the growth of the US bare metal cloud market include Dell Technologies, Inc., GoDaddy Media Temple, Inc., Internap Corp., Joyent, Inc., Lightedge Solutions, Inc., Limestone Networks Inc., Netapp, Inc. and others.

These companies are making continuous investments in R&D to make progress in producing technologically advanced DCI. Mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Key Company Analysis

3.1.1. Overview

3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Bare Metal Cloud Market, By Service Type

5.1.1. Professional Services

5.1.2. Managed Services

5.2. US Bare Metal Cloud Market, By Enterprise Size

5.2.1. Small & Medium Size Enterprises

5.2.2. Large Size Enterprises

5.3. US Bare Metal Cloud Market, By Vertical

5.3.1. BFSI

5.3.2. Healthcare

5.3.3. Retail

5.3.4. IT & Telecom

5.3.5. Others (Manufacturing)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada



7. Company Profiles

Bigstep Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Centurylink, Inc.

Cherry Servers

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Godaddy Media Temple, Inc.

Internap Corp.

Joyent, Inc.

Lightedge Solutions, Inc.

Limestone Networks Inc.

Netapp, Inc.

Nxtra Data

Packet Inc. (An Equinix Inc. Company)

Phoenixnap

Scaleway Inc.

Zenlayer Inc.

