Bankruptcies are expected to surge — but a filing isn't fatal to your credit

With several forms of federal aid ending and Congress unlikely to beef up unemployment benefits or send out a second round of stimulus checks, experts are predicting personal bankruptcies will surge before the end of 2020.

"All of us in the field are expecting bankruptcies to spike up dramatically, probably later this year and even more so into the New Year as the longer-lasting effects of the pandemic hit people in the wallet," Ike Shulman, co-founder of the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys, tells Forbes.

One of the biggest concerns is the far-reaching effects of tarnished credit reports and scores left in the wake of filing for bankruptcy. Folks struggling already will have a hard time borrowing when they need it the most.

How long a bankruptcy tarnishes your credit depends on which type you filed. There are two kinds for individuals: Chapter 7 and Chapter 13.

Although a bankruptcy filing remains on your credit report for up to a decade, the situation is not quite as bad as it seems. The effect on your credit will diminish over time until it drops off your report completely.

How long does Chapter 7 bankruptcy stay on your credit report?

Chapter 7 bankruptcy is the classic bankruptcy measure for people who have defaulted — that is, failed to pay their loans. This form of bankruptcy clears most debts, including:

Credit card debt Medical bills Personal loans

Chapter 7 bankruptcy stains your credit report for 10 years from the date of filing. The bankruptcy can also cause your credit score to plummet by 200 points or more.

Any debts that were wiped away by filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy will be included on your credit report.

To qualify for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you must first pass a “means test” that assesses your income and assets-to-debt ratio. Oftentimes your property, cars and other valuables might have to be sold off in order to pay back as much of the debt as possible — but some day-to-day essentials you own might be exempt under the law, such as your home or computers you use for work.

How long does Chapter 13 bankruptcy stay on your credit report?

Chapter 13 bankruptcy, also known as “wage earner’s bankruptcy,” is for people who earn too much money to qualify for Chapter 7 but not enough to actually satisfy their creditors' demands.

