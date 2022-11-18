US attorney general appoints war crimes expert as special counsel for Donald Trump investigation

Ex-US president Donald Trump is under investigation (PA Archive)

US attorney general Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into former President Donald Trump.

The department is investigating the presence of classified documents at Mr Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the January 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

Jack Smith, a veteran prosecutor who led the Justice Department's public integrity section in Washington and who has worked on war crimes prosecutions, will oversee the role. The Department describes Mr Smith as a registered independent.

"Appointing a special counsel at this time is the right thing to do," Mr Garland said at a news conference.

Mr Smith is currently chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague and has been tasked with prosecuting war crimes in Kosovo.

It comes just three days after Mr Trump formally launched his 2024 Republican presidential campaign.

More to follow...