The US artisan revolution: how the simple life came in from the margins

Edward Helmore
·7 min read

Is the transition from industrial to artisan production reaching critical mass? With the public discussion around “quiet quitting” – doing just enough to meet your job’s position description – taken as a sign of resistance to the nine to five, and the foregrounding of anti-corporate and pro-environmental sentiments, one US-based cultural anthropologist believes it has.

Grant McCracken, author of the recently published Return of the Artisan, says that consumer culture, dominated by big business and conforming identities, is being transformed by a third-wave artisanal revolution in which passive consumers become producers with an artisanal sideline.

“When I first heard of this in the 1960s and 1970s, I thought it would be a minority play, but it’s really now gone from the margins to the centre,” McCracken, co-founder of the Artisanal Economies Project and formerly a teacher at Harvard, Cambridge University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told the Observer last week. “Things are beginning to cohere from a collective enthusiasm to something more like a movement.”

Research conducted in the US last month found that 88% of people in the survey were familiar with the phrase “farm to table”; that half were prepared to call themselves “foodies”; 83% preferred locally grown food; 62% preferred goods that are handmade; 60% would like to live in a small town filled with artisans; and a third would like to start their own business as an artisan. A full three-quarters said they prefer buying from a small shop owner.

“Even people living in cities and fully engaged in the industrial economy expressed what might be a hankering for the artisanal alternative,” said McCracken of the study. “Covid really did make a difference because small communities of artisans working in small towns found themselves being visited by people with deep pockets from the big city and that gave a foundation of sophistication.”

Maybe the dignity of running your own career, of shaping your own life, is worth the risk after all

Grant McCracken, author

Of course, the effects are becoming apparent: rising property prices in regional towns, unresolved stresses between local residents and visitors and questions over whether the artisanal shift is more than would-be Marie Antoinettes churning butter, as she did in her laiterie d’agrément, or pleasure dairy, at Versailles.

“There’s a longstanding tradition of that,” said McCracken, “but the sharp rise in property prices in small communities that have a walk-to-town opportunity doesn’t quite fit the template of splendid isolation in rural beauty.”

Echoes of the shift, he said, can be seen in the “great resignation” – the unusually large number of people voluntarily leaving their jobs in the wake of the pandemic – and in quiet quitting.

“I think we can take that as a measure of which people are relatively unhappy with their present circumstances,” said McCracken. “To the extent that people don’t have a picture of the artisanal alternative as an alternative, they’re merely unhappy and not yet ready to bolt.”

A woodworker practises his craft
A woodworker practises his craft. Photograph: Rene Schmidt/Alamy

McCracken estimates thatthe alternative – the “maker” or artisanal movement – contributes to 28m small businesses in the US and these create two out of every three new jobs.

All this is encouraging, but not a guarantee that everyone can make it as a cheesemonger or woodworker, or in basketweaving or candle-making, or by fashioning stylish clothes from offcuts of leather and denim, or in beekeeping or some kind of crop or animal husbandry. But as an alternative to Zoom meetings and a full return to office life, “maybe the dignity of running your own career, of shaping you own life, is worth the risk after all”.

According to the Institute for the Future, “the coming decade will see economic transformation and the emergence of a new artisan economy. Many of the new artisans will be small and personal business – merchant craftspeople producing one of a kind or limited runs of speciality goods for an increasingly large pool of customers seeking unique, customised, or niche products.”

Echoes of the shift may be seen, too, in the battle to get workers back to offices. According to US payroll provider ADP, 68% of American workers said they would consider looking for other work if they had to go back to the office full-time.

Last month, Apple tried again to bring workers back to the office with a mandatory three-days-per-week policy, only to be met with a petition arguing that flexible working from home resulted in “exceptional work”.

McCracken writes that the “industrial half of capitalism is losing its prestige and influence”, but he also acknowledges that “we cannot hope to supply the world from cottage industries”.

The artisanal movement finds some of its reasoning in the 2009 book Shop Class as Soulcraft in which author Matthew Crawford argued that “time is ripe for reconsideration of an ideal that has fallen out of favour: manual competence, and the stance it entails toward the built, material world”.

The poster child for the artisan shift may be Jony Ive, former chief designer at Apple, now installed in a West Country workshop filled with lathes and handcrafting tools.

“We are surrounded by products that were designed and modelled digitally, with little regard or understanding of their real, material attributes,” Ive said in the Financial Times in May, reasoning that our relationship to the physical world is connected to curiosity. “As humans, we tend to be more responsible stewards of the things we truly understand.”

Another might be Kate Moss, who recently posted a skinny-dipping video on Instagram before the launch of a beauty products line, Cosmoss.

Whether that is back to nature or an artisanal in nature, the veneration of craft has found its way into fashion and publishing as an expression of emotional authenticity. In the spirit of concession, Kanye West sold his recent Gap collection out of rubbish bags.

The roots of this artisanal drive may be found in the radical environmentalism of the 1970s. That instinct was expressed by Alice Waters in her writings, by Whole Earth Catalog founder Stewart Brand and by groups such as Earth First! Each offered a slightly different take on artisanal thinking, including protest and direct action advocated by members of Earth First! And each stepped away from the hippy instinct towards disconnection.

A beekeeper tends a hive in Somerset
A beekeeper tends a hive in Somerset. Photograph: Cephas Picture Library/Alamy

Keith Makoto Woodhouse, author of The Ecocentrists, a study of the political rather than cultural consequences of the radical environmentalism to which artisanal life is responsive, says the trend may also be playing to a revival of the 1970s left-leaning degrowth economic movement and the idea that economies based on ever-increasing material consumption are doomed to environmental calamity.

“There’s always been a strain of environmentalism in calls for a return to simpler living,” said Woodhouse. “It goes back to Henry David Thoreau and, later, the 1970s- era counterculture move to leave cities that sometimes included more traditional ways of living and sometimes an embrace of alternative technologies.”

What do people do while they wait for their artisanal apotheosis? McCracken suggests initial participation in small ways such as an artisanal diet from local markets. “Ploughing up the lawn for a wildflower garden or keeping chickens was once to sacrifice all your claims to be a sophisticated person. It’s now perfectly OK,” he said.He has noticed, too, in his Connecticut village that artisanal spirit has helped break down the anomie that once existed. “The closest you’d wanted to get to your neighbour was to wave at them an acre away. Now, that’s really broken down with this walk-to-town inclination.” The local cheesemonger is a village celebrity, another unexpected sign “that the movement is growing”.

The conversion may still only be beginning to take shape, but McCracken writes in a spirited conclusion to Return of the Artisan that the artisanal revolution could help to demolish a “dietary-industrial-cultural system that stood astride the 20th-century organising identity, aspiration and standing, telling us what we wanted, who we thought they were, and where we stood in the world”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Blue Jays' Shapiro on Bichette's slump: 'No one's as hard on Bo as he is on himself'

    Blue Jays fans have been hard on Bo Bichette this year, but the shortstop is his own toughest critic.

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • 3 Blue Jays pitchers who could bolster roster as September call-ups

    Here are three pitchers who could help the Blue Jays down the stretch.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Canada African Cup of Nations soccer league hosts 1st-ever awards gala to celebrate youth players

    Canada's African Cup of Nations hosted its first-ever youth awards gala Thursday night to celebrate the league's successes since its Manitoba-based inception in 2019. The soccer league's teams and coaches gathered at the Caboto Centre for a night of food, music, and awards. "[It's] to celebrate young people, their achievements in the community. They put in a lot of hours practising, playing as well," organizer Samuel Muyisa said. Originally called the Manitoba African Cup of Nations, the non-pro