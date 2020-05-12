US-Apple-Books-Top-10
1. The 20th Victim by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro - 9780316494953 - (Little, Brown and Company)
2. Camino Winds by John Grisham - 9780385545945 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
3. Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner - 9781501133534 - (Atria Books)
4. Plague of Corruption by Judy Mikovits, Kent Heckenlively & Robert Jr. F. Kennedy - 9781510752252 - (Skyhorse)
5. Walk the Wire by David Baldacci - 9781538761502 - (Grand Central Publishing)
6. Family Meal by Penguin Random House - 9780593197004 - (Zeitgeist)
7. Shadow Flight by Christine Feehan - 9780593099803 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Rescue After Dark by Marie Force - 9781950654734 - (HTJB, Inc.)
9. All Adults Here by Emma Straub - 9780698407985 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. Normal People by Sally Rooney - 9781984822192 - (Random House Publishing Group)
The Associated Press