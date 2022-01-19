US announces $83M in latest round of tribal housing grants

·5 min read

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Emergency management officials on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota have a new building, but they have been operating out of an old jail that's set to be torn down.

That's because the new building near a small airport doesn't have water and sewer connected, said Lislie Mesteth, who runs the Oglala Sioux Tribe's solid waste program. A new round of grant funding that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday will make those connections and help emergency responders into their new digs.

“They never had enough money to get it built entirely, so we've been doing little grants here and there,” Mesteth said.

The $3.4 million grant to the Oglala Sioux Tribe is part a third round of “imminent threat funding” from HUD, using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The latest infusion — $83 million — will benefit 74 tribes across the country and boost the total amount awarded so far to $209 million spread among 191 tribes.

“This is thankfully, historic levels of funding in this particular program, and I know we’re grateful for it, and I know the tribal communities are as well,” said Adrianne Todman, deputy secretary of HUD. “This is a fair amount of money.”

At least one more round of funding is coming with the remaining $71 million, she said.

Tribes have been eagerly awaiting the money to cover cost overruns for existing projects and to start new ones. Tribal officials had expected more grant funding to be released last last year and have been texting, emailing and calling each other routinely for updates.

The Native Village of St. Michael in Alaska faces a housing shortage and wanted to ensure it could start building 26 tiny homes when the weather is good. The tribe got word Tuesday it will get more than $1 million for the project.

“This is once-in-a-lifetime funding for tribes,” said Hattie Keller, a housing consultant for the tribe.

The tribe already built gravel pads for the homes using $1 million in federal virus relief funding. The village still needs to secure additional grant funding for water, sewer and electric poles, Keller said. About 430 people live in the village that has fewer than 100 houses, she said. Tribal leaders plan to offer the new homes as rent to own.

Tribes in Arizona and New Mexico have been awarded grants in all three rounds for housing, sanitation services, internet access and health care facilities, and to help families struggling to pay housing and utility bills during the pandemic.

Elsewhere, the Northern Arapaho Tribal Housing Authority in Wyoming will use its $1 million grant to buy a couple of mobile medical units to aid its COVID-19 response. The Round Valley Indian Housing Authority in California will use $1.7 million to renovate homes and develop a food bank. And the Nansemond Indian Nation in Virginia will expand and renovate a community center with its nearly $1 million grant.

Todman acknowledge the grants won't be enough to fulfill all the needs in Indian Country. She said budget proposals have included increased funding.

HUD typically awards about $70 million annually through its Indian Community Development Block Grant program for competitive grants and $4 million for imminent threat grants. About 200 tribes apply each year, but only about 80 are funded, HUD spokesman Michael Burns said.

All of the American Rescue Plan Act money for the grants was designated as imminent threat, making it available on a first-come, first-served basis. HUD switched up its approach from awarding grants under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act from releasing it in one batch to doling it out in rounds to give some tribes more time to apply.

HUD also raised the maximum amount that could be awarded through American Rescue Plan Act funding by 15% because it was a bigger pot of money and construction costs have soared, Burns said. The agency first considered requests that weren't funded under the CARES Act before taking new applications.

Tribes are required to report back to HUD on how the money is being spent.

Emergency management officials on the Pine Ridge reservation were using the grounds outside their new building Tuesday to make COVID kits. Much of their supplies are stored in shipping containers at the old jail that the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs plans to tear down once they move out, tribal officials said.

The Oglala Sioux's emergency manager, Steve Wilson, said tribal officials have been working out of the concrete jail for several years, even though it’s been condemned. He said the electrical system is outdated and the building is inefficient.

The tribe applied for a HUD grant for the water and sewer in the new building in 2020 but didn't get it and was placed on a priority list for funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, he said. Construction of the new building started in 2019 but was delayed by a flood and the response to COVID, Wilson said.

Some finishing work still needs to be done, along with work on the computer network.

“I'm hoping summertime, we can get everything moved over to that place,” Wilson said.

Mesteth also turned to HUD to request funding to restore a pump for a well in the village of Pine Ridge, connect 30 homes to the water system, repair broken water pipes in residents' homes and remove dilapidated mobile homes that are a health risk, she said. HUD fully funded the requests.

“This is really significant,” she said. “This imminent threat one will be good, really good.”

Felicia Fonseca, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Majority of US states pursue nuclear power for emission cuts

    PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on. Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap as states transition away from coal, oil and natural gas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst effects of a warming planet. The renewed interest in nuclear comes as companies, inclu

  • In tiny Wyoming town, Bill Gates bets big on nuclear power

    KEMMERER, Wyoming (AP) — In this sleepy Wyoming town that has relied on coal for over a century, a company founded by the man who revolutionized personal computing is launching an ambitious project to counter climate change: A nationwide reboot of nuclear energy technology. Until recently, Kemmerer was little-known for anything except J.C. Penney's first store and some 55-million-year-old fish fossils in quarries down the road. Then in November, a company started by Bill Gates, TerraPower, annou

  • Judge signs plan, resolves Puerto Rico bankruptcy battle

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s nearly five-year bankruptcy battle is ending after a federal judge on Tuesday signed a plan that slashes the U.S. territory’s public debt load as part of a restructuring and allows the government to start repaying creditors. The plan marks the largest municipal debt restructuring in U.S. history and was approved following grueling bargaining efforts, heated hearings and multiple delays as the island struggles to recover from deadly hurricanes, earthquak

  • Rental frenzy in St. John's leading to housing shortage and rising prices, tenants say

    Georgianne Penney was desperate. The 27-year-old from Mount Pearl had been looking for an apartment for months, scouring ads for places across metro St. John's. She'd called up property managers and cast a wide net at her friends. But every time someone responded to her, they told her the same thing. Sorry, they'd say. We've had a lot of responses, and went with someone else. "I expected it to be like it used to be, where you'd see a bunch of places listed.… It would take maybe a month, two tops

  • Under-fire Boris Johnson denies lying about lockdown parties

    LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied misleading Parliament about lockdown-breaching parties, and confirmed he has given an account of events to an inquiry probing alleged violations of coronavirus rules by the government. Senior ministers in Johnson's Conservative government said they believed him — but added the prime minister would have to resign if he is proven to have lied. A growing number of lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party expressed discontent wi

  • The Microsoft-Activision deal will ‘raise a lot of questions from regulators,’ analyst says

    Global X ETFs Research Analyst Pedro Palandrani joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard and how Microsoft is positioning itself for metaverse prospects.

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Reshaun Walkes comes full circle in being drafted by Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Reshaun Walkes watched the MLS SuperDraft online, hoping to see his name pop up. Then the MLS site crashed. Fifteen minutes later he got a call from his agent saying he had been drafted. "But the site's down," the 22-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., recalled thinking. "I was in shock in a way. I didn't see it so I didn't want to believe it until I saw it. But if he's telling me, then it must be true. So it was a mixed reaction. "But I saw it at in the end. It was an unreal moment

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan