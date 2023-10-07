“This Is Us” Alum Chrissy Metz and Boyfriend Bradley Collins Split After Nearly 4 Years: 'The Best Path for Us'

In a joint-social media post, Metz and Collins said they will be 'in each other's lives forever'

Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins are going their separate ways.

The This Is Us actress and her former partner shared the announcement via social media on Friday.

“After three and a half years together, we've decided to end our romantic relationship amicably,” she began in a joint Instagram post with Collins.

“While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both. We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other's lives forever,” their message continued.

Earlier this year, Metz and Collins teased their first children’s book together, When I Talk to God, I Talk About You. It was released in February and features illustrations by Lisa Fields.

The authors spoke with PEOPLE at the time and shared the inspiration behind the book. "When [we] were starting to get to know each other, I just realized we had a lot in common," Collins shared. "And through those conversations, a lot of stuff came up for both of us. Trauma and tragedy doesn't have an age limit to it, unfortunately."

Metz added, "The book is a general introduction to prayer and a reminder that children can pray for anything that's on their heart and minds.”

"And hopefully this book will remind everyone who reads it that you don't have to pray just when something bad happens. You can pray when good things happen. It also talks about gratitude, and how being thankful is just as important as praying,” the Breakthrough talent continued.

The pair began dating after meeting on the dating app Bumble.

In January 2021, Metz opened up about how their paths crossed during a guest appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM Radio Andy show.

The Stay Awake star said she "didn't put a ton on my profile because I thought it sort of weeds out the people who want to maybe talk to me for any other reason than a genuine reason."

However, Collins' profile stood out to Metz for a sweet reason.

"I do remember seeing a guy's picture and he was an aspiring writer and he had a This Is Us coffee cup and I was like, 'Oh, I can't, I can't. That would just be too weird,'" Metz recalled. "And then I was like, 'Oh, that's sweet. But, like, I can't.' So yeah, of course, you talk to a couple people and it's just like, 'Oh, we're not clicking. We're not vibing.'"

Oddly enough, their commonalities didn’t end with their love for This Is Us. They even discovered they had “all the same friends.”

"Who knew I had to go on the old Bumble, but I have no shame," she joked during the interview.

For her birthday in September 2020, the writer honed in on his creative side. In a selfie shared on Instagram, Collins used her last name in a cute hashtag to express his gratitude for their relationship.

"From our first date in May, you've had me #Metzmerized with love, laughter and kindness," he captioned the post of them smiling.

"You're not the best thing that's happened during quarantine; you're the best that's ever happened to me. I love you. You the Best!" Collins added.

