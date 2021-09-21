US To Allow Entry to Fully Vaccinated Foreign Air Travellers From November

After an 18-month-long travel ban, the United States will lift the travel ban allowing fully vaccinated travellers from China, India, Brazil, the European Union, and Britain, to enter the US from November, Reuters reported.

The decision, however, marks a shift from last week, when President Joe Biden's administration said that it wasn't the right time to lift any restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The decision was announced by White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients.

The US will admit fully vaccinated air travellers from the Schengen countries in Europe including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and Greece, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)

