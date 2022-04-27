US: Allies must move 'at the speed of war' to help Ukraine

  • Lilia stands next to a place where a bomb heavily damaged the basement of a residential building killing, according to the residents, a 8-year-old girl during a Russian attack yesterday, in Lyman, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. promised to "keep moving heaven and earth" to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow's warnings that such support could trigger a wider war. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    Lilia stands next to a place where a bomb heavily damaged the basement of a residential building killing, according to the residents, a 8-year-old girl during a Russian attack yesterday, in Lyman, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. promised to "keep moving heaven and earth" to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow's warnings that such support could trigger a wider war. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
  • Relatives of Mykola Moroz, 47, gather during a funeral service at his home at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Relatives of Mykola Moroz, 47, gather during a funeral service at his home at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
  • A woman from Luhansk region cries while sitting on the evacuation train in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    A woman from Luhansk region cries while sitting on the evacuation train in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • A local woman stands near a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
    A local woman stands near a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
  • A man carries buckets of water as he walks past a crater from an explosion that damaged an apartment and a basement of a residential building killing, according to the residents, a 8-year-old girl during a Russian attack yesterday, in Lyman, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. promised to "keep moving heaven and earth" to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow's warnings that such support could trigger a wider war. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    A man carries buckets of water as he walks past a crater from an explosion that damaged an apartment and a basement of a residential building killing, according to the residents, a 8-year-old girl during a Russian attack yesterday, in Lyman, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. promised to "keep moving heaven and earth" to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow's warnings that such support could trigger a wider war. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
  • Tetyana Boikiv, 52, right, meets and hugs her neighbour Svitlana Pryimachenko, 48, during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola Moroz, 47, at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Tetyana Boikiv, 52, right, meets and hugs her neighbour Svitlana Pryimachenko, 48, during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola Moroz, 47, at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
  • A girl Lisa helps a man to fill cans with water from a water tank installed for residents of Toretsk, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. Toretsk residents have had no access to water for more than two months because of the war. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    A girl Lisa helps a man to fill cans with water from a water tank installed for residents of Toretsk, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. Toretsk residents have had no access to water for more than two months because of the war. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • Local residents sit in front of a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
    Local residents sit in front of a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
  • Decorated Ukrainian National Guard soldiers and State Emergency Service units' members observe a minute of silence during a ceremony commemorating the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, at the Those Who Saved the World monument in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    Decorated Ukrainian National Guard soldiers and State Emergency Service units' members observe a minute of silence during a ceremony commemorating the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, at the Those Who Saved the World monument in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  • Medical workers treat Volodymyr Nikiforov, 40, injured by shelling near Barvenkove at a hospital in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Medical workers treat Volodymyr Nikiforov, 40, injured by shelling near Barvenkove at a hospital in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint news conference with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
  • A local woman embraces a serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia near a damaged apartment building in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
    A local woman embraces a serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia near a damaged apartment building in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
  • A destroyed tank and a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting are seen in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
    A destroyed tank and a damaged apartment building from heavy fighting are seen in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
  • Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola Moroz, 47, at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola Moroz, 47, at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
  • Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAE) Rafael Grossi talks to journalists as he arrives with an IAE team to Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl ,Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAE) Rafael Grossi talks to journalists as he arrives with an IAE team to Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in Chernobyl ,Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
  • Orthodox priests hold a ceremony to honor the Chernobyl firefighters at a memorial marking the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Firefighters sculptures are covered with bags to protect against the Russian shelling. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
    Orthodox priests hold a ceremony to honor the Chernobyl firefighters at a memorial marking the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Firefighters sculptures are covered with bags to protect against the Russian shelling. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
  • Rescue workers help a disabled elderly woman onto an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Rescue workers help a disabled elderly woman onto an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • Two women talk as they take shelter inside the basement of a residential building during a Russian attack in Lyman, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. promised to "keep moving heaven and earth" to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow's warnings that such support could trigger a wider war. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
    Two women talk as they take shelter inside the basement of a residential building during a Russian attack in Lyman, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. promised to "keep moving heaven and earth" to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow's warnings that such support could trigger a wider war. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
  • Petro Volin'ko, 87, attends the funeral of his neighbour Mykola Moroz, 47, at his home at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Petro Volin'ko, 87, attends the funeral of his neighbour Mykola Moroz, 47, at his home at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
  • Roberto Marquez, a Mexican artist living in the United States, paints a work inspired by Picasso's canvas of Guernica, the Basque city bombed on 26 April 1937, on a bridge destroyed in Irpin, near Kyiv, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
    Roberto Marquez, a Mexican artist living in the United States, paints a work inspired by Picasso's canvas of Guernica, the Basque city bombed on 26 April 1937, on a bridge destroyed in Irpin, near Kyiv, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
YESICA FISCH and JON GAMBRELL
·6 min read

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. defense chief urged Ukraine's allies to “move at the speed of war” to get more and heavier weapons to Kyiv as Russian forces rained fire on eastern and southern Ukraine amid new fears that the fighting could spill over the country’s borders.

For the second day, explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester Tuesday in neighboring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas. And a Russian missile hit a strategic railroad bridge linking Ukraine’s Odesa port region to neighboring Romania, a NATO member, Ukrainian authorities said.

Meanwhile, two other neighboring NATO members, Poland and Bulgaria, said the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies starting Wednesday, the first such actions of the war. Poland has been a major gateway for the delivery of weapons to Ukraine and confirmed this week that it is sending the country tanks.

Poland said it was well-prepared after working for years to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. Poland also has ample natural gas in storage, and it will soon benefit from two pipelines coming online, analyst Emily McClain of Rystad Energy said.

Bulgaria gets over 90% of its gas from Russia, and officials said they were working to find other sources, such as from Azerbaijan.

Both countries had refused Russia’s demands that they pay in rubles, as have almost all of Russia's gas customers in Europe.

Two months into the fighting, Western arms have helped Ukraine stall Russia’s invasion, but the country's leaders have said they need more support fast.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday of officials from about 40 countries at the U.S. air base at Ramstein, Germany, and said more help is on the way.

“We’ve got to move at the speed of war,” Austin said.

He said he wanted officials to leave the meeting “with a common and transparent understanding of Ukraine’s near-term security requirements because we’re going to keep moving heaven and earth so that we can meet them.”

After unexpectedly fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia's attempt to take Ukraine's capital, Moscow now says its focus is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial area in eastern Ukraine.

In the town of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, people fleeing the shelling lined up Tuesday to board a train headed to the far west of the country. One person was lifted onto the train in a wheelchair, another on a stretcher.

The passengers took with them cats, dogs, a few bags and boxes, and the memory of those who did not flee in time.

“We were in the basement, but my daughter didn’t make it and was hit with shrapnel on the doorstep” during shelling on Monday, said Mykola Kharchenko, 74. “We had to bury her in the garden near the pear tree.”

He said his village, Vremivka, was under heavy fire for four days and all but destroyed. With tears in his eyes, Kharchenko said he somehow held himself together at home, but once he reached the train station he fell apart. In a flash of anger, he lashed out at Russia.

"Is this liberation? From whom am I, a Russian speaker, from whom am I being liberated? From whom? From my daughter? From everything I have built during my whole life?

In the gutted southern port city of Mariupol, authorities said Russian forces hit the Azovstal steel plant with 35 airstrikes over 24 hours. The plant is the last known stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in the city. About 1,000 civilians were said to be taking shelter there with an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders.

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, said Russia was using heavy bunker bombs. He also accused Russian forces of shelling a route they had offered as an escape corridor from the steel mill.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region of the Donbas, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russian forces “continue to deliberately fire at civilians and to destroy critical infrastructure.”

Ukraine also said Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, which lies in the northeast, outside the Donbas. But it is seen as key to Russia's apparent bid to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas from the north, east and south.

Ukrainian forces struck back in the Kherson region in the south.

The attack Tuesday on the bridge near Odesa — along with a series of strikes on key railroad stations a day earlier — appeared to signal a major shift in Russia’s approach. Until now, Moscow has spared strategic bridges, perhaps in hopes of keeping them for its own use in seizing Ukraine. But now it seems to be trying to thwart Ukraine’s efforts to move troops and supplies.

No injuries were reported in the strike on the bridge, and Ukraine's military said repair work was underway.

The southern Ukraine coastline and Moldova have been on edge since a senior Russian military officer said last week that the Kremlin’s goal is to secure not just eastern Ukraine but the entire south, so as to open the way to Trans-Dniester, a long, narrow strip of land with about 470,000 people along the Ukrainian border where about 1,500 Russian troops are based.

It was not clear who was behind the blasts in Trans-Dniester, but the attacks gave rise to fears that Russia is stirring up trouble so as to create a pretext to either invade Trans-Dniester or use the region as another launching point to attack Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the explosions were carried out by Russia and were “designed to destabilize,” with the intention of showing Moldova what could happen if it supports Ukraine.

Austin, the U.S. defense secretary, said the U.S. was still looking into blasts and trying to determine what was going on, but added: "Certainly we don’t want to see any spillover” of the conflict.

With the potentially pivotal battle for the east underway, the U.S. and its NATO allies are scrambling to deliver artillery and other heavy weaponry in time to make a difference.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said her government will supply Gepard self-propelled armored anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has faced mounting pressure to send heavy weapons such as tanks and other armored vehicles.

Austin noted that more than 30 allies and partners have joined the U.S. in sending military aid to Ukraine and that more than $5 billion worth of equipment has been committed.

The U.S. defense secretary said the war has weakened Russia's military, adding, “We would like to make sure, again, that they don’t have the same type of capability to bully their neighbors that we saw at the outset of this conflict.”

A senior Kremlin official, Nikolai Patrushev, warned that “the policies of the West and the Kyiv regime controlled by it would only be the breakup of Ukraine into several states.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov cautioned that if the Western flow of weapons continues, the talks aimed at ending the fighting will not produce any results.

___

Gambrell reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalist Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, David Keyton in Kyiv, Oleksandr Stashevskyi at Chernobyl, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

