US actor Robert Blake, who was acquitted of wife's murder, dies at 89

Robert Blake has died at the age of 89 - Reuters

Actor Robert Blake, a child star from the "Our Gang" comedies who won adult fame as a street-wise undercover cop on the popular 1970s television series "Baretta" before being charged in the 2001 killing of his wife, has died at age 89.

Blake, who also won acclaim for his role as a psychopathic killer in the 1967 film adaptation of Truman Capote's "In Cold Blood" died at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family members, according to a statement released to news outlets by his niece, Noreen Austin.

Blake was charged in 2002 with fatally shooting his spouse, Bonnie Lee Bakley, to gain custody of their young daughter.

He was acquitted at the end of a sensational three-month trial in which Bakley was portrayed as a star-struck career swindler who ran a mail-order lonely hearts business and entrapped the actor into marriage by getting pregnant.

A wrongful death lawsuit subsequently filed against Blake by her estate led to a civil court judgment that the actor was responsible for her slaying.

Blake contended his wife was a victim of her own checkered past, gunned down by an unknown assailant.

Blake with wife Sondra in the early 1970s - Michael Ochs Archives

Born in Nutley, New Jersey, as Michael James Gubitosi, Blake got his start in show business as a youngster when he and two siblings joined his parents' song-and-dance vaudeville act, known as "The Three Little Hillbillies," before the family moved to California.

Blake was just 8 years old when he began appearing as Mickey in the "Our Gang" short film series, also known as "The Little Rascals," in 1939. He later played the character of Little Beaver, a Native American boy, in the "Red Ryder" Western series.

Blake in a scene from the popular 1970's television drama series "Baretta" - AFP

After outgrowing child roles and serving in the Army, Blake worked steadily in television and appeared in movies such as "Pork Chop Hill," "The Purple Gang" and "Town Without Pity."

He was short in stature but possessed a swaggering, tough-talking persona - on and off the screen.

Blake's breakthrough came with a chilling portrayal of Perry Smith, one of two drifters who killed a family of four, in screenwriter-director Richard Brooks' movie version of Capote's fact-based bestselling novel, "In Cold Blood."