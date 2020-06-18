‘This Is Us’ Actor Melanie Liburd Joins Kevin Hart in ‘Man From Toronto’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Melanie Liburd has joined Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in Sony’s action-comedy “Man From Toronto.” Harrelson recently replaced Jason Statham in the pic.

Kaley Cuoco is also on board.

The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto,” and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos soon ensues as the assassin’s world comes crashing down on Hart.

Liburd will play Hart’s wife.

Patrick Hughes, who directed Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson’s 2017 action-comedy “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” is on board to helm. Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner wrote the script from a story he conceived with Jason Blumenthal. Blumenthal is producing along with his Escape Artists partners, Todd Black and Steve Tisch.

The film hits theaters on Sept. 17, 2021.

Liburd is best known for her role in the hit NBC drama “This is Us” as Zoe Baker, Beth’s cousin who ends up dating Justin Hartley’s character in Season 3. She has also appeared on the Netflix series “Gypsy,” as well as “Dark Matter.”

On the film side, she most recently appeared in the drama “Brian Banks” opposite Aldis Hodge. She is repped by UTA and Identity Agency Group.

