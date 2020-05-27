At US$94.38, Is Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Worth Looking At Closely?

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA), which is in the insurance business, and is based in United States, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Reinsurance Group of America’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Reinsurance Group of America worth?

Great news for investors – Reinsurance Group of America is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $149.99, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Reinsurance Group of America’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Reinsurance Group of America?

NYSE:RGA Past and Future Earnings May 27th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 36% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Reinsurance Group of America. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since RGA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RGA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy RGA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Reinsurance Group of America. You can find everything you need to know about Reinsurance Group of America in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Reinsurance Group of America, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

