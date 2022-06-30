At US$9.96, Is It Time To Put PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$13.03 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$9.78. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PG&E's current trading price of US$9.96 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PG&E’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in PG&E?

PG&E is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that PG&E’s ratio of 78.25x is above its peer average of 21.38x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Electric Utilities industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since PG&E’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of PG&E look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. PG&E's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PCG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe PCG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PCG for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PCG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing PG&E at this point in time. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for PG&E (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

