At US$83.90, Is It Time To Put CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) On Your Watch List?

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$95.45 and falling to the lows of US$81.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CRA International's current trading price of US$83.90 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CRA International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in CRA International?

Good news, investors! CRA International is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.96x is currently well-below the industry average of 20.04x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that CRA International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will CRA International generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of CRA International, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -1.8%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although CRAI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CRAI, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CRAI for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with CRA International, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in CRA International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

