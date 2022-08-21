At US$78.17, Is Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Dolby Laboratories’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Dolby Laboratories Worth?

Great news for investors – Dolby Laboratories is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $109.50, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Dolby Laboratories’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Dolby Laboratories?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 52% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Dolby Laboratories. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DLB is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DLB for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DLB. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Dolby Laboratories, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Dolby Laboratories and we think they deserve your attention.

