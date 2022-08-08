At US$6.00, Is Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Worth Looking At Closely?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Diana Shipping’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Diana Shipping Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 4.11x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 2.68x, which means if you buy Diana Shipping today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Diana Shipping should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Diana Shipping’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Diana Shipping look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Diana Shipping, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, DSX appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on DSX, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DSX for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on DSX should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Diana Shipping as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Be aware that Diana Shipping is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

