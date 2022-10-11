US 5G NR Benchmark Study 2022: VoLTE and VoNR Stationary Tests with Background Data Transfers, VoLTE and VoNR Drive Test Results, VoNR Freewheeling Test with Background Data Traffic

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Signals Ahead 5G NR Benchmark Study Vol 27: Behind the VoNR Curtain" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For this study, Signals Research Group collaborated with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications to conduct an independent benchmark study of Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and how it compares with VoLTE, based on testing we did in T-Mobile's network.

Highlights of the Report include the following:

Acknowledgements

This study was conducted in collaboration with Accuver Americas (XCAL-M and XCAP) and Spirent Communications (Umetrix Voice and Umetrix Data). The publisher is responsible for the data collection and all analysis and commentary provided in this report.

Methodology

Testing took place over a two-day period in early July. The publisher had access to a T-Mobile 17-site test cluster that is part of its commercial network. Using 2 Galaxy S21 with pre-release software that supported VoNR and SA the publisher did comparative drive and stationary testing with two Galaxy S20 smartphones that supported VoLTE. The publisher tested VoNR in both Band n71 (600 MHz) and Band n41 (2500 MHz), including with background data transfers taking place during the call.

Four Areas of Focus

The publisher looked at voice quality (MOS), network resource utilization, background data transfers, and current consumption. The publisher did this comparative testing while stationary and/or via extensive drive testing throughout the cluster where the smartphones were exposed to a wide range of RF conditions.

It's Nuanced

VoLTE offered a huge advantage over circuit switched 3G voice in terms of superior voice quality, not to mention the elimination of CSFB (circuit switched fallback). VoNR and VoLTE both use the same EVS codec so the benefits of VoNR over VoLTE are less obvious.

"Staying Alive" on 5G

Without question, the biggest advantage of VoNR is that it allows the smartphone to remain on 5G, which proves beneficial when background data transfers occur. Longer term, moving all traffic to 5G SA helps with technology migration while SA offers certain performance benefits over NSA that are unrelated to voice.

Balancing Act

5G networks are not as mature as LTE so RF conditions are not always as favorable. 5G current consumption is a consideration, especially when VoNR occurs in Band n41. Lastly, 5G network resource utilization can be better optimized for low bit rate voice calls.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Key Observations

3.0 VoNR Results and Analysis

3.1 VoLTE and VoNR Stationary Tests with Background Data Transfers

3.1.1 VoLTE

3.1.2 VoNR

3.2 VoLTE and VoNR Drive Test Results

3.3 n71 Versus n41 Drive Test Results

3.4 VoNR Freewheeling Test with Background Data Traffic

3.5 VoLTE and VoNR Current Analysis and Call Setup Times

3.5.1 Current Analysis

3.5.2 Call Setup Times

4.0 Test Methodology

5.0 Final Thoughts

Companies Mentioned

Accuver Americas

Spirent Communications

Samsung

T-Mobile

